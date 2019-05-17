BMW F 850 GS Adventure Launched In India

Carries a premium of Rs 2.45 lakh over the standard BMW F 850 GS.

Mechanically similar to the standard bike; gets additional features.

BMW Motorrad has commenced bookings for the new ADV bike.

BMW Motorrad has expanded its product portfolio in India by launching the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure. The new BMW adventure tourer will be brought to our market as a CBU and has been priced at Rs 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure carries a premium of Rs 2.45 lakh over the standard F 850 GS.

It’s available in only one shade called the ‘Style Rallye’ package which consists of the iconic blue, red and white colour combination along with golden wheels and fork. The new motorcycle also features a larger 23 litre fuel tank as opposed to the 15 litre unit found on the standard variant. While both the F 850 GS and the 850 GSA share the same powerplant and underpinning, the Adventure gets additional features. The list includes riding modes, an adjustable windscreen, an LED headlight, a dynamic brake light, a slipper clutch, a luggage carrier for the top case and a comfort seat.

In terms of competition, the new BMW F 850 GS will compete against the Honda Africa Twin and the Triumph Tiger 800 XCa. For more details read the press release shared by BMW Motorrad India.

Press Release:

The all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards.

Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India, said, “For more than ten years, the GS models in the BMW Motorrad F series have embodied the premium range in the middle class travel and adventure enduro segment. With the launch of the all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure, we are now expanding the premium BMW Motorrad range in this segment. The all-new F 850 GS Adventure offers travel enduro riders, off-road oriented touring riders and globetrotters the perfect companion for exploring the remote corners of the world by motorcycle.”

The all-new BMW F 850 Adventure GS is available only with the Style Rallye package that includes Lupine Blue metallic including tapes in Racing red uni / Light white uni / Blackstorm metallic under paintwork), Windshield sport, Golden anodised rim rings and Golden anodised upper front fork tube.

The all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure.

The design of the all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure is more dynamic and robust, which clearly signals adventure and travelling the world suitability. The distinctive GS flyline is visible from all perspectives. Iconic design features such as the asymmetric headlamp and the GS typical flyline clearly identify it as a member of the BMW Motorrad GS family. Starting from the front “beak” of the GS, the flyline extends over the fuel tank and seat to the rear.

The LED headlights and iconically designed LED daytime riding light and LED turn indicators illuminate the road ahead and increase active safety. The low double seat, ensures better access to the ground and facilitates handling while standing. With wide enduro footrests, adjustable shift and foot brake levers and center stand, you can tackle any tour in even more relaxed fashion and focus fully on the pure riding pleasure.

High-positioned air intake, ground clearance, functionally designed surfaces and a precise panel alignment underline the robust off-road attributes. The visual appeal is emphasised by equipment features such as engine protection bars and stainless steel luggage rack.

The all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure feature the powerful two-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 853 cc. It generates 70 kW (95 hp) at 8,250 rpm to deliver supreme level of engine power. An extremely powerful and emotional sound is produced by a crankshaft journal offset of 90 degrees and firing interval of 270/450 degrees.

The all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure comes with the two riding modes “Rain” and Road” as standard, to allow the individual desires of the rider to be accommodated. Also included in the standard features is the ASC automatic stability control, which ensures a high degree of rider safety. With the riding modes “Rain” and “Road”, the riding characteristics can be adapted to the majority of road conditions.

The standard Automatic Stability Control (ASC) ensures a high level of riding safety due to the best possible traction. Riders can choose optional riding modes – ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Enduro’ along with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) dynamic traction control and the banking capable ABS Pro. Dynamic ESA opens up new dimensions of rider safety, performance and comfort. The new self-boosting anti-hopping clutch reduces engine drag torque and adds significant riding safety- especially in braking manoeuvres associated with downshifting.

Pushing boundaries is part of the BMW DNA. The all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure is equipped with a completely new instrument cluster design, consisting of an analogue tachometer and a multifunctional display, alongside a number of control lamps. Fast and clear information is available with the optional equipment known as Connectivity, with a 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, it gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.

Source: zigwheels.com