2019 Hero Pleasure Plus: Image Gallery

Hero’s entry-level scooter, the Pleasure, has been on sale in India for quite some time now, but for the last few years, it didn’t receive any major updates. However, the company has now launched the 2019 model called the Pleasure Plus, and it is an all-new scooter inside out. Here’s a comprehensive look at the new Hero Pleasure Plus.

It may look small, but the Pleasure Plus actually has grown when it comes to dimensions. The new Pleasure+ is 19mm longer and 46mm taller than the lower-spec model.

This increment in size translates to higher ground clearance. At 155mm, the Pleasure Plus has 30mm more ground clearance than the standard Pleasure.

The entire front fascia has been changed to make the new Pleasure Plus look like a neo-retro scooter.

To keep costs in check, it gets a conventional halogen headlamp instead of LED units.

I features a new analogue instrument cluster. However, we would’ve loved it if Hero had fitted a semi-digital instrument panel, like the Maestro Edge 110.

The switchgear setup is the same on the standard Pleasure as well as on the Pleasure Plus.

To make sure that your phone doesn’t run out of juice, the Pleasure Plus gets a nifty USB charging port. Also, it gets a storage bin at the front.

The Pleasure Plus gets a longer, slightly redesigned seat, which is likely to offer better comfort to the rider as well as the pillion.

At the rear, the Pleasure Plus gets a completely new light setup.

Mechanical parts such as brakes and suspension are identical on both the models.

The biggest mechanical update that the Pleasure Plus has received is in the form of a larger powertrain. While the standard model is powered by a 102cc motor, the Pleasure Plus is powered by a 110cc air-cooled engine that churns out 8PS of power and 8.7Nm of torque.

It is available in a wide range of paint options -- seven to be precise: Matte Bottle Green, Matte Velvet Red, Solid Red, Polestar Blue, Matte Vernier Grey, Glossy White and Glossy Black.

Both variants of the Pleasure Plus have received a price hike of just Rs 2,200 over the lower-spec model. That’s quite good considering the number of updates it has received.

We will be riding the new Pleasure Plus soon, so stay tuned to our social media channels as well as our website for more updates.

Source: zigwheels.com