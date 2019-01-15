﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Australia Vs India, 2nd ODI: Debutant Mohammed Siraj Creates Unwanted Record

Australia Vs India, 2nd ODI: Debutant Mohammed Siraj Creates Unwanted Record

His figures of 10-0-76-0 are only behind Karsan Ghavri's 11-0-83-0 against England in 1975.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 January 2019
India's debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj created an unwanted record during the second ODI match against Australia at Adelaide on Tuesday.

Siraj, 24, leaked 76 runs to concede the second-most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in ODI debut. His figures of 10-0-76-0 are only behind Karsan Ghavri's 11-0-83-0 against England in 1975.

Interestingly, Siraj also has the second-most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in T20I debut. In 2017, Siraj leaked 57 runs against New Zealand in Rajkot.

Batting first, Australia rode on Shaun Marsh's ton to post a challenging total of 298. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets.

India trailed the three-match ODI series 0-1 after losing the first match at Sydney by 34 runs.

