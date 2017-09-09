As Rajnath Reaches Srinagar, Mehbooba Seeks Time Bound ‘Agenda Of Alliance’ Implementation

As the Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh arrived in Srinagar on Saturday on four day visit to the State, the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti asked him for implementation of the Agenda of Alliance (AoA) that was formulated at the time of government formation by both the BJP and the PDP.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after his arrival in Srinagar held a one-on-one meeting with the Chief Minister. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the overall situation, implementation of the Agenda of Alliance (AoA) and execution of Prime Minister’s Development Package in the State.

According to official spokesman, the Chief Minister impressed upon the need to reach out to all sections of the society in the State which has been duly recognized in the AoA.

She said the needs and problems of the people of the State have been recognized in the AoA and its implementation needs to be fast paced. The Chief Minister was referring to the talks with Pakistan and separatists as spelled out in the AoA.

The spokesman said the two leaders recognized the need for timely implementation of the AoA which provides a definite roadmap to resolve the problems confronting the State.

Mehbooba Mufti requested for regular and timely release of funds for various projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Package. “I told the Home Minister to win over the youth and reach out to them”, Parra told Outlook. He said the Home Minister stated he was willing to meet anyone who wants to meet him.

The visit of Singh is a ray of hope for Mufti who is finding it extremely difficult to justify her alliance with BJP in wake of the debate on abrogation of article 35 A and continuing NIA raids and arrests in the state. No major forward movement has taken place on AoA, which is the corner stone of this coalition. The opposition parties have also lashed out at New Delhi and BJP-PDP alliance for being unable to take any step to resolve Kashmir issue and not following the recommendations of earlier delegations that visited the volatile state in past one year.

Singh also took a review of the implementation of Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), along with Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, at a high level meeting of officers here.

During the meeting, the two leaders took a detailed review of the projects taken up under Rs 80000 crore PMDP in the State.

“The Home Minister impressed upon the officers of the State and Central Government to work in a coordinated manner for the in time implementation of the projects under PMDP. The PMDP which envisages a developmental and infrastructural revolution in the State is the biggest financial package for J&K so far”, the government spokesman said.

In contrast, the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti sought regular and in time release of funds to the state government for executing these projects