﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Arjun Tendulkar Takes Five-Wicket Haul Against Delhi In Cooch Behar Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar Takes Five-Wicket Haul Against Delhi In Cooch Behar Trophy

The promising left-arm pacer has also played two U-19 games for India against Sri Lanka, where he claimed three wickets.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2018
Arjun Tendulkar Takes Five-Wicket Haul Against Delhi In Cooch Behar Trophy
File Photo
Arjun Tendulkar Takes Five-Wicket Haul Against Delhi In Cooch Behar Trophy
outlookindia.com
2018-11-21T20:23:27+0530
Related Stories

Arjun Tendulkar helped Mumbai contain Delhi in their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match with a five-wicket haul in Delhi on Wednesday.

At the close of play on Day 3, Delhi were 354 for 9 in their first innings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Delhi still trail Mumbai by 59 runs.

Mumbai posted 453 in their first innings with opener Divyaansh (211) scoring a double century.

Son of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun's scalps included rival skipper Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, wicket-keeper Gulzar Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Shokeen and Prashant Kumar Bhati.

The promising left-arm pacer has also played two U-19 games for India against Sri Lanka, where he claimed three wickets.

In the past, Arjun has also bowled at the nets of the senior Indian team in London and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arjun Tendulkar Delhi Cricket Cooch Behar Trophy Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Flying Out Of Delhi Airport Will Cost More From Dec 1
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters