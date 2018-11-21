Related Stories Arjun Tendulkar makes it to India U-19 team for Sri Lanka tour

Arjun Tendulkar helped Mumbai contain Delhi in their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match with a five-wicket haul in Delhi on Wednesday.

At the close of play on Day 3, Delhi were 354 for 9 in their first innings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Delhi still trail Mumbai by 59 runs.

Mumbai posted 453 in their first innings with opener Divyaansh (211) scoring a double century.

Son of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun's scalps included rival skipper Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, wicket-keeper Gulzar Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Shokeen and Prashant Kumar Bhati.

The promising left-arm pacer has also played two U-19 games for India against Sri Lanka, where he claimed three wickets.

In the past, Arjun has also bowled at the nets of the senior Indian team in London and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)