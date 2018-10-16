Anything Is Possible: Virat Kohli Has A Special Message For His Fans

﻿
Known as a fitness freak, Kohli has transformed himself as one of the fittest players in the world by following a strict regime.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2018
Courtesy: Twitter (@imVkohli)
India captain Virat Kohli on Monday shared a collage of his old and new photos to send out a message to his fans.

Known as a fitness freak, Kohli has transformed himself as one of the fittest players in the world by following a strict regime.

From a chubby looking youngster, who loved butter chicken and kebabs, the 29-year-old has now become a role model. In an effort to inspire his fans, Kohli took to Twitter and shared the message, "With focus and hard work, anything is possible. Keep working, keep believing. Have a super day everyone."

Kohli led India to yet another series win at home, defeating the West Indies 2-0 in the two-match Test series.

During the series, he also became the second quickest to hit 24 Test centuries, after Don Bradman (66).

