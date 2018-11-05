5 Bikes At EICMA 2018 We’re Most Excited About

The EICMA Motor Show in Milan is often considered as the Mecca for motorcycling fans. Enthusiasts flock from all over the world to see the latest and greatest from two-wheeler manufacturers across the world. That said, here are top five motorcycles that we’re most excited about.

1) Royal Enfield Concept

While we've been keeping an eye out for the 650 Twins, Royal Enfield has snuck up on us with an 830cc motorcycle! Developed in collaboration with Polaris, the motorcycle will be based on Royal Enfield’s 'K' platform which deals with motorcycles above 700cc. This 834cc liquid-cooled engine is said to produce about 80-90PS of power. Coming to the way the motorcycle looks, the teaser image released by Royal Enfield shows a very Indian Scout-esque cruiser design, which isn't a bad thing. Nonetheless, we'll be seeing the concept up close in the coming days.

2) KTM 390 Adventure

[Image Sources: www.morebikes.co.uk, www.motorradonline.de]

We've been waiting with bated breath for KTM to bring us an adventure-friendly version of the 390 Duke. And now it’s here. Well, almost because we hope to see KTM finally unveil it in he coming days. Recent spy shots of the motorcycle have given us a brief idea of how the motorcycle may look like. It seems to borrow major design elements from the 390 Duke, albeit with slight changes. These include a bigger windscreen, knuckle-guards, an engine crash guard, a low-set single-saddle seat and long travel suspension. Since the motorcycle that was caught testing was still in the prototype stage, it is entirely possible that the model that is likely to be showcased in the coming days could look entirely different.

3) 2019 BMW S100RR

BMW has been teasing the new S1000RR for a year now. In fact, it was only a few days ago that the company released a brief teaser of the bike roaring down a racetrack. So what do we know so far? Well, for starters it parts ways with the (in)famous asymmetrical headlight design. Another major change involves the addition of shift cam technology, which should ideally result in zero power loss across the rev band.

While the 2019 S1000RR will continue to be powered by the same 999cc motor, it now produces 210PS of power, which is an increase of 8PS over the current-gen model. Torque figures remain unchanged at 113Nm.

4) 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki recently commenced pre-bookings for the Ninja ZX-6R in India, making it the first Japanese supersport offering in the mid-displacement segment. To make matters more interesting, the company is set to launch the 2020 version in India. Compared to the last-gen bike that was sold in various international markets, changes on the new Ninja ZX-6R are more subtle in nature. The front cowl now gets a revised design with LED headlamps. The same treatment has been carried over to the rear as well. As a result, the bikes looks more masculine and sharper than before, like the latest Ninja 400.

Mechanically, however, it’s still powered by the same 636cc, in-line 4-cylinder engine as before. This motor now churns out 129.7PS of power, which is a drop of 1.3PS over the last-gen bike.

5) Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

The iconic American manufacturer announced a bunch of exciting new projects under its new growth strategy called ‘More Roads to Harley-Davidson’. However, the one model that has gotten us pumped for this year’s EICMA is the firm's first-ever adventure-tourer - the Pan America 1250. It is a thoroughbred ADV with quirky design elements such as a brick-shaped front cowl with a horizontal LED headlight, a large windscreen, in-built radiator guards and long and wide split seats that look very comfy.

As much as we'd like, we are still going to have to wait for a year or two to see the production model of this adventure tourer. That said, seeing the concept in flesh wouldn't be any less exciting either.

Source: zigwheels.com