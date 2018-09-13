2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Launched With Electronic Updates

Post the launch of the Scrambler 1100, the Italian manufacturer has given the entry-level Scrambler a set of fresh updates for 2019. So far, the baby Scrambler was missing out on the electronic riding aids that the Ducati Scrambler 1100 packs. So, in order to make the Scrambler 800 more tempting than before, it now borrows some electronic aids along with some design cues from its elder sibling, the Scrambler 1100.





In terms of cosmetic changes, the bike gets a new paint option, new LED DRL setup for the headlight and the indicators too are self-cancelling now. The new aluminium side tank panels are similar to the ones seen on its elder sibling. These updates will certainly lend the Scrambler an added dash of freshness. But it doesn’t just end here. In a digital age where technology seems to be ruling our lives, electronic aids have been given priority here too. For 2019, the bike features cornering ABS and a hydraulic clutch that’s reach adjustable. Not only that, Ducati also claims to have improved the bike’s suspension setup and seat padding.





The Ducati Scrambler 800 is powered by the same 803cc, air-cooled, L-Twin motor that produces 74PS of power at 8250rpm and 67Nm of torque at 5750rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.





The bike uses a tubular steel trellis frame with 41mm upside-down Kayaba forks at the front and a side mounted monoshock at the rear, with preload and rebound adjustability. Bear in mind that Ducati claims to have improved the suspension setup, although the specs haven’t been revealed yet. Braking duties are handled by a 330mm disc with radial 4-piston caliper up front and a single 240mm rear disk brake. Its 10-spoke machined alloys come shod in Pirelli MT 110/80 R18 at the front and 180/55 R17 at the rear.





While Ducati hasn't revealed the pricing of the 2019 Scrambler 800, the company says, it could be the most ‘fun per buck’ bike in its lineup. And why wouldn’t it be. You get a mid-displacement Scrambler, with design cues inspired from its elder sibling and the added safety of cornering ABS. The 2019 version of the Ducati Scrambler 800 is expected to go on sale from November 2018 internationally. While we are yet to get a word on its India launch, expect it to come to India in November itself. As for the pricing of the motorcycle, stay tuned to BikeDekho.

Source: zigwheels.com