2018 Men's Hockey World Cup: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Teams, Format, Complete Schedule

The 2018 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup will be held from November 28 to December 16 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The 19-day tournament will witness some of the finest hockey players from 16 countries. This will be the 14th edition of the tournament. India are hosting the World Cup after a gap of eight years.

Which countries are taking part in the tournament?

16 teams including hosts India and defending champions Australia will compete for the glittering trophy which was unveiled by Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in September.

Teams, with pre-tournament rankings:

India (5) - Hosts

England (7), Malaysia (12), Canada (11), Pakistan (13) and China (17) - Qualified from London FIH Hockey World League Semi-finals

Belgium (3), Germany (6), New Zealand (8), Spain (9), Ireland (10), France (16) - Qualified from Johannesburg FIH Hockey World League Semi-finals

Argentina (2) - Pan American champions

Netherlands (4) - European champions

Australia (1) - Oceania champions

South Africa (15) - African champions

Format:

The tournament adopts a unique format with the pool toppers qualifying for the quarterfinals, while the teams finishing second and third playing the crossover matches for a place in the last-eight stage. There will be four pools.

Pools:

A - Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, France

B - Australia, England, Ireland, Chine

C - Belgium, India, Canada, South Africa

D - Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan

Schedule (All times in IST):

Pool matches start at 5 PM and 7 PM

November 28 (Wednesday)

Match 1 - Belgium vs Canada (Pool C)

Match 2 - India v South Africa (Pool C)

November 29 (Thursday)

Match 3 - Argentina vs Spain (Pool A)

Match 4 - New Zealand vs France (Pool A)

November 30 (Friday)

Match 5 - Australia vs Ireland (Pool B)

Match 6 - England vs China (Pool B)

December 1 (Saturday)

Match 7 - Netherlands vs Malaysia (Pool D)

Match 8 - Germany vs Pakistan (Pool D)

December 2 (Sunday)

Match 9 - Canada vs South Africa (Pool C)

Match 10 - India vs Belgium (Pool C)

December 3 (Monday)

Match 11 - Spain vs France (Pool A)

Match 12 - New Zealand vs Argentina ((Pool A))

December 4 (Tuesday)

Match 13 - England vs Australia (Pool B)

Match 14 - Ireland vs China (Pool B)

December 5 (Wednesday)

Match 15 - Germany vs Netherlands (Pool D)

Match 16 - Malaysia vs Pakistan (Pool D)

December 6 (Thursday)

Match 17 - Spain vs New Zealand (Pool A)

Match 18 - Argentina vs France (Pool A)

December 7 (Friday)

Match 19 - Australia vs China (Pool B)

Match 20 - Ireland vs England (Pool B)

December 8 (Saturday)

Match 21 - Belgium vs South Africa (Pool C)

Match 22 - Canada vs India (Pool C)

December 9 (Sunday)

Match 23 - Malaysia vs Germany (Pool D)

Match 24 - Netherlands vs Pakistan (Pool D)

Crossover and quarter-final matches start at 4:45 PM and 7 PM

December 10 (Monday)

Match 25 (Crossover) - 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B, 4:45 PM

Match 26 (Crossover) - 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A, 7 PM

December 11 (Tuesday)

Match 27 (Crossover) - 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D

Match 28 (Crossover) - 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C

December 12 (Wednesday)

Match 29 (Quarter-final 1) - 1st Pool A vs Winner Match 26

Match 30 (Quarter-final 2) - 1st Pool B vs Winner Match 25

December 13 (Thursday)

Match 31 (Quarter-final 3) - 1st Pool C vs Winner Match 28

Match 32 (Quarter-final 4) - 1st Pool D vs Winner Match 27

December 14 (Friday) - REST DAY

December 15 (Saturday)

Match 33 (Semi-final 1) - Winner Match 29 vs Winner Match 32 at 4 PM

Match 34 (Semi-final 2) - Winner Match 30 vs Winner Match 31 at 6:30 PM

December 16 (Sunday)

Match 35 (3rd/4th place playoff) - Loser Match 33 vs Loser Match 34 at 4:30 PM

Match 36 (Final) Winner Match 33 vs Winner Match 34 at 7 PM