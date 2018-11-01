This is not quite the record, but a 14-year-old scoring a quintuple hundred is not a mean feat. Only a select few have done it in the past. At the same age, Prithvi Shaw, who recently took the cricketing world by storm, scored 546 in 2013.

Then, there is Pranav Dhanawade, who scored 1009 not out as a 16-year-old in 2016, breaking the 116-year-old record for the highest individual score. The previous record was 628 not out, scored by India-born English schoolboy James Collins in 1899.

On Tuesday (October 30), the cricket world witnessed another Indian prodigy with a huge appetite for runs. Priyanshu Moliya, 14, hit an unbeaten knock of 556 runs in the U-14 Shree DK Gaekwad Two Day Tournament at Vadodara. During his 319-ball innings, Moliya hit 98 fours and a six.

His knock helped Mohinder Lala Amarnath Cricket Academy declare at 826/4, taking a 774-run lead against Yogi Cricket Academy in the two-day match at the Vadodara Cricket Academy (VCA) ground.

Moliya, who is also the captain of the side, scored 408 on Day 1, then added another 148 to go pass Shaw's 546 in a Harris Shield elite division match. The India opener's score was the then Indian record of the highest individual record before Dhanawade surpassed it.

Moliya returned to take four wickets from his nine overs spell in the Yogi second innings for five wickets in the match. They won the match by an innings and 690 runs.

According to reports, he is mentored by former India captain and legendary batsman Mohinder Amarnath. He scored two double hundreds in the last year's edition.