James Beard Award: Chai Pani, An Indian Street Food Restaurant Wins America's Most Outstanding Restaurant

Indian cuisine provides a plethora of choices to all types of food lovers. From sweet to savoury, Indian cuisine has it all. With just a single bite of food, you can feel a burst of irresistible flavours. In the West, seldom do people consume Indian street food like vada pav or bhel puri. However, Chani Pani is all set to break the notion.

Chai Pani, a food restaurant situated in Asheville, North Carolina, wins America’s Most Outstanding Restaurant at James Beard Foundation Awards. It also features in one of the New York Times’50 favourite restaurants. The homepage of Chai Pani reads, “And because there’s nothing more comforting and delicious in any culture than a home-cooked meal, Chai Pani also brings you thalis — traditional family meals highlighting India’s amazing culinary diversity.”

Chai Pani refers to tea and snacks. Classic Indian Street foods are the best sellers. They are Bhelpuri, Sev Dahi Puri, Corn Bhel, Green Mango Chaat, Potato Chaat, Aloo Tikki, Kale Pakoras and uttapam. The list does not end here. The chef’s signature dish is Julienned Okra Fries. It is made of lime wedge garnished with salt and seasoning. For people who prefer eating meat, Chai Pani provides Chicken Pakoras with Kashmiri spices, Keema Pav, Lamb Burgers, the Chicken Tikka Roll and curry bowls.

Chef Meherwan Irani has put heart and soul to familiarise people with the Indian food culture and which is way beyond the usual chicken tikka masala. Making sure he is representing both his identities, Indian as well as Southerner, Chef Meherwan has surely taken the Indian food game to new heights. Chef Meherwan’s journey from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra to Ashville, North Carolina, has been displayed through his art – food.

Chai Pani is affordable and will not burn a hole in your pocket. The cost of the dishes ranges from 6 USD to 14 USD. The food is served in classic Canteen-style – stainless steel thalis. Chaats are accompanied by chutneys, salads, lime and chilli.

Chai Pani’s first outlet was situated in Asheville in 2009. Within a decade, it successfully opened eight restaurants spread over Atlanta and Charlotte. Another sister company, Spicewalla, has also garnered appreciation in the country and is used by restraint chefs in the US.