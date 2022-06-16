Deja Brew: Coffee, Craft Beer And More

Two of our favourite beverages - coffee and craft beer - have found a common home in the capital. Deja Brew, a hybrid brew lounge serving mugs of fresh beer and the finest coffee, launched its first outlet in Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi. With a calming and intimate ambience, Deja Brew is the perfect place to start off with an invigorating espresso and finish off with a mug of frothy goodness, i.e. craft beer!

Buttermilk and peri peri dipped, crisp fried chicken with Asian apple slaw and sriracha dip

To enrich the experience, premium coffee that made with the pure coffee bean extracts with a rich flavour are also on the offer. The craft beer here is a creation of Ministry of Beer, Delhi’s first microbrewery. Added to their eclectic menu are a plethora of fine cigars that can be relished in the private Cigar lounge. Adding to the experience, Deja Brew offers wines, single malts, and other spirits along with beers and coffee, to pair with the premium cigars. The Brew Lounge features customised music in the personal dining room, and aims to welcome its guests to modern cuisines from around the world, brought to you with the specially curated menu.

Beer margarita popsicle

On the occasion of the launch, brand delegate Kratika Gupta said “The brewhouse offers the freshest beer and finest coffee along with an extensive menu with the addition of a Deja Brew flair. The food offered includes world delicacies with creamy and fiery flavours, be it European, Indian or Italian, splashed with an evident Deja Brew twist! There's so much to choose from—it all depends on you and your cravings! Deja Brew also keeps in mind the privacy of the customers and has introduced a “Cigar and Conversations” private zone, for which they have created a cigar lounge too!”

So, if you’re a lover of caffeine or of hops—or, indeed, of cigars—this is the place to be.

Details:

Address- M-20, Block M, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048

Meal For Two: Rs 2000 without alcohol

Timings: 12:00 pm - 1:00 am