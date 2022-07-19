Chennai’s Napier Bridge Decorated Like A Chess Board For The Upcoming Chess Olympiad

The majestic Napier Bridge in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is always decked up with beautiful lights and themes. This time, the bridge is painted like a chessboard for the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad which is going to take place in Chennai. The entire surface of the bridge is painted with white and black square boxes. The Chess Olympiad begins on July 28 and will continue till August 10.

Eminent personalities like Supriya Sahu-principal secretary of the department of environment, climate change and forests in the Tamil Nadu government, superstar Rajinikanth, M.K. Stalin-the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and others, have taken over social media to laud and appreciate the initiative. Chennai is also known as the chess capital of India.

Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022.The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board.Check it out 😊 #ChessOlympiad2022 #ChessOlympiad #Chennai pic.twitter.com/wEsUfGHMlU — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 16, 2022

In the video shared above, a 39-second teaser shows the different cultural and traditional aspects of Chennai. The teaser depicts Mamallapuram monuments, classical dance performances, music by the legendary A.R. Rahman, and M.K. Stalin.It has been directed by one and only Vignesh Shivan.

Social media has received both positive and negative feedback. While a certain section of people appreciate the thought and effort behind this and call it a piece of art, some feel that the pattern might cause dizziness and divergence while driving and might lead to accidents.

The Chess Olympiad will take place in Mamallapuram. According to media reports, almost 2,000 players are expected to participate. Along with this, it is the first time in 100 years that India is hosting the Chess Olympiad. The event was earlier planned to take place in Russia but it was later shifted to India due to its ongoing war with Ukraine.

The Napier Bridge is the city’s most sought-after destination. It was built during the British era over the Coovum River near Marina Beach.