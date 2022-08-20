Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: India Opt to Bowl After KL Rahul Wins Toss Against Zimbabwe In Harare

India lead the three-match series after winning the first ODI by 10 wickets against Zimbabwe. Can India seal the series on Saturday.

India will aim to seal the ODI series against Zimbabwe in the second game on Saturday.
India will aim to seal the ODI series against Zimbabwe in the second game on Saturday. Twitter (@ZimCricketv)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 12:25 pm

India have decided to field first in the second ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday after KL Rahul won the toss. India are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the first game by 10 wickets. 

Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News

India have made one change to the team played in the first ODI. Deepak Chahar, who took three wickets on return to international cricket after a long injury lay-off, has been replaced by Shardul Thakur. 

For Zimbabwe, the hosts have made two changes. Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga have found places in the playing XI replacing Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava. 

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs India, Second ODI: Where To Watch ZIM Vs IND Cricket Match Live In India

ZIM Vs IND, 1st ODI: India's Third 'Perfect 10' Win Over Zimbabwe - Stats Highlights

ZIM Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Beat Zimbabwe By 10 - In Pics

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Cricket Team Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Kl Rahul Shikhar Dhawan Shubman Gill Deepak Chahar Sikandar Raza
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read