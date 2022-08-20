WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: India Opt to Bowl After KL Rahul Wins Toss Against Zimbabwe In Harare

India have decided to field first in the second ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday after KL Rahul won the toss. India are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the first game by 10 wickets.

India have made one change to the team played in the first ODI. Deepak Chahar, who took three wickets on return to international cricket after a long injury lay-off, has been replaced by Shardul Thakur.

For Zimbabwe, the hosts have made two changes. Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga have found places in the playing XI replacing Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava.

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.