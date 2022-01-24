Former India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife, Anushka Sharma requested the media not to publish their daughter Vamika's pictures. (More Cricket News)

Pictures of Vamika, who recently turned one, went viral after she was captured with her mother on camera by the broadcasters of just-concluded South Africa vs India cricket series.

On Sunday, the broadcasters played a visual of mother-daughter cheering Kohli during the third ODI match at Newlands, Cape Town. Kohli hit a fifty even as India failed to chase down South Africa's 287.

Soon photos of Anushka holding Vamika in her arms went viral. In fact, hashtag #Vamika was one of the top trends in India on Sunday, even eclipsing the cricketers themselves.

As expected, it left the parents worried.

On Monday, the star couple issued a statement, saying that they were "taken off guard" and "would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published."

"Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter," Kohli and Anushka wrote in an Instagram story.

"We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same.

"We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!" the duo added.

Earlier, Kohli had said that they "have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Anushka and Kohli had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

While revealing the name of their daughter, Kohli and Anushka had shared the first photo of the baby last year.