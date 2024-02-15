UEFA Champions League: Lazio Take 1st Leg Lead Against Bayern Munich As Pressure Mounts On Thomas Tuchel

Kane was set up by Thomas Müller directly in front of the goal seven minutes in but missed high with a half-volley.

“They’re the ones you want and I just leaned back,” Kane said. “That’s football and part of being a striker: you’re going to miss them now and again. The main thing for me and the team is to focus on the next challenge. We’re in a difficult spell, there’s no hiding that. We’re not out of it and we’ll never give up. One spark can change a lot and we need to try to find that.”