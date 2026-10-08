Swiatek Storms Into Quarterfinals With Dominant Straight-Sets Win

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Iga Swiatek produced a commanding performance to defeat 10th seed Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-3 in the China Open Round of 16 in Beijing on Wednesday. The Polish eighth seed dominated from the outset, racing to a 5-0 lead before Jovic finally got on the scoreboard. Swiatek closed out the opening set 6-1 and immediately broke in the second to take control. Jovic, who entered the contest on a six-match winning streak after winning the Guadalajara title, briefly fought back to level the second set at 2-2 and later led 3-2. However, Swiatek regained control with her aggressive returning and closed out the match in 1 hour and 35 minutes. She won five of Jovic's eight service games and advanced to the quarterfinals.

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Iga Swiatek vs Iva Jovic China Open 2026 highlights
Iga Swiatek, of Poland celebrates after winning the match against Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Iga Swiatek vs Iva Jovic China Open 2026
Iga Swiatek of Poland, right, is congratulated by Iva Jovic of the United States, left, during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Iga Swiatek vs Iva Jovic China Open
Iva Jovic of the United States leaves the court after losing against Iga Swiatek of Poland after the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Iga Swiatek vs Iva Jovic China Open 2026 highlights
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a ball to Iva Jovic of the United States during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
4/9
iva Jovic China Open 2026 highlights
Iva Jovic of the United States, reacts during play against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Iga Swiatek vs Iva Jovic China Open 2026 highlights
Iga Swiatek, of Poland returns a ball to Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
6/9
Iva Jovic China Open 2026
Iva Jovic of the United States, returns a ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
7/9
Iga Swiatek China Open 2026 highlights
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a ball to Iva Jovic of the United Statesduring the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
8/9
Iga Swiatek vs Iva Jovic China Open 2026 highlights
Iva Jovic of the United States stretches to return a ball against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Iga Swiatek vs Iva Jovic
Iga Swiatek, of Poland returns a ball to Iva Jovic, of the United States, during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

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