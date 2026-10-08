Swiatek Storms Into Quarterfinals With Dominant Straight-Sets Win
Iga Swiatek produced a commanding performance to defeat 10th seed Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-3 in the China Open Round of 16 in Beijing on Wednesday. The Polish eighth seed dominated from the outset, racing to a 5-0 lead before Jovic finally got on the scoreboard. Swiatek closed out the opening set 6-1 and immediately broke in the second to take control. Jovic, who entered the contest on a six-match winning streak after winning the Guadalajara title, briefly fought back to level the second set at 2-2 and later led 3-2. However, Swiatek regained control with her aggressive returning and closed out the match in 1 hour and 35 minutes. She won five of Jovic's eight service games and advanced to the quarterfinals.
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