Ruturaj Gaikwad Faces Ire For ‘Mistreating’ Groundsman During India Vs South Africa 5th T20 - Watch

If rain grabbed the headlines during India’s fifth and final T20 against South Africa at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad faced the ire of the fans on social media for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ a groundsman in the dugout.

With the series locked 2-2, South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and sent India to bat first on Sunday. But as soon as the players made their way out in the middle, heavy rains came down forcing a delayed start.

In a video that surfaced during that time on social media, Ruturaj Gaikwad was sitting at the dugout with all his cricketing gears on when a groundsman came to him asking for a picture. The groundsman sat beside the Chennai Super Kings star trying to get a selfie with him.

As the rains pour in heavily, Ruturaj was seen obliging for the click but moments later asked the groundsman to move aside and leave some space. The broadcast is cut from the scene. This incident left the netizens to slam the India opener for mistreating the groundsman.

Some even slammed Ruturaj for showing attitude while few also backed the right-hander pointing at instances where bookies approached players in the disguise of groundsmen.

Check some of the tweets here:

Ruturaj Gaikwad showing attitude while taking selfie with 'groundsman' not anyone can treat everyone equal like Rohit Sharma ❤️#INDvSA #IndvsSa pic.twitter.com/Y2IEDsJShj — 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) June 19, 2022

Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this 😔#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/jIXWvUdqIX — Arnav (@imarnav_904) June 19, 2022

Ban this Tukuraj. Groundsmen are working tremendously hard in the rain and then this Gaikwad asks him not to touch him. #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/jjr6BRTxFN — Avneet 💃 (@itz_avneet_) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the game started at 7:50 PM and only 3.3 overs of play was possible before rain gods opened up once again forcing a washout. India and South Africa shared honours in the five-match T20I series. India and South Africa were on level terms at 2-2 after four matches.

In the 16 minutes of play, India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets. Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries. India will now travel to Ireland to play two T20s.