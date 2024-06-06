Other Sports

NBA Finals: Celtics' Porzingis Returns From Injury For Game 1 Against Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis sustained a right calf strain in Game 4 of the opening round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat on April 29 after averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds in the first three meetings

Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis.
The Boston Celtics will get starting centre Kristaps Porzingis back in the lineup on Thursday when they host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (More Basketball News)

It was reported Tuesday that he would return, and when asked by reporters on Wednesday, he said he would be back.

"I'll play tomorrow," he said.

The Celtics later submitted their official injury report and he was not included.

Porzingis sustained a right calf strain in Game 4 of the opening round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat on April 29 after averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds in the first three meetings.

Al Horford moved into the starting lineup after Porzingis went down and averaged 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in 10 games as Boston went 9-1 to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

The Celtics acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards last June, and the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 57 games for Boston this season.

Porzingis spent part of three seasons with Dallas before being traded to Washington in February 2022.

