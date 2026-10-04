Asian games 2026 igpl announces inr 1 crore for pranavi urs aditi ashok diksha dagar to get inr 25 lakh

Asian Games 2026: IGPL Announces INR 1 Crore For Gold Medallist Pranavi Urs; Aditi, Diksha To Get INR 25 Lakh

P PTI Curated by: Minal Tomar 4 October 2026 8:37 am Published at: 4 October 2026 7:41 am Updated on:

Pranavi Urs will receive INR 1 crore from AM Green IGPL for becoming the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games individual golf gold. The league will also award INR 25 lakh to the Indian women's team of Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar for their silver medal

P PTI Curated by: Minal Tomar 4 October 2026 8:37 am Published at: 4 October 2026 7:41 am Updated on:

Pranavi Urs will receive INR 1 crore from AM Green IGPL for becoming the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold. Photo: X

Summary of this article Pranavi Urs to receive INR 1 crore from AM Green IGPL for winning individual golf gold at the Asian Games

First Indian woman to win Asian Games golf gold, with Pranavi finishing at 15-under 265

Indian women's team awarded INR 25 lakh for silver, with Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar Asian Games individual gold medallist golfer Pranavi Urs will be awarded with Rs 1 crore by AM Green IGPL, the league announced on Saturday. Pranavi is the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold in golf. Additionally, the league will award Rs 25 lakh individually to the Indian women's team of Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar for winning silver in the team event. Pranavi, 23, from Mysuru, finished on 15-under 265 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course, grabbing the gold. India had not won a golf gold at the Asian Games since Shiv Kapur took the men's individual title in 2002.