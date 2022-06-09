Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Switzerland Vs Spain: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live

Check Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League live streaming details. Both the teams are winless in the tournament so far.

Live Streaming Of Switzerland Vs Spain: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live
Spain’s Luis Enrique (background) walks on the pitch during a training session on the eve of UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:26 am

Two bottom placed teams - Switzerland and Spain – in Group 2 of League A at UEFA Nations League 2022-23 face each other on Friday (IST). While Spain hold the third spot in the table with two points, Switzerland hold the last place in the four-team table with two defeats to their credit from as many matches. (More Football News)

Related stories

UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane's England Share Spoils With Germany; Italy Beat Hungary

UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Kylian Mbappe-Less France Held To 1-1 Draw Against Croatia

USA To Open 2022 FIFA World Cup Campaign Vs Wales, Held To 0-0 Draw By Uruguay

Switzerland lost their campaign opener to Czech Republic 2-1 while Portugal drubbed them next with a 4-0 scoreline. On the other hand, Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Portugal in their first game of the ongoing edition of UEFA Nations League before getting a similar result against Czech Republic in a 2-2 draw.

Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Switzerland vs Spain, Group A2
Date: June 10 (Friday), 2022
Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Thursday)
Venue: Stade de Geneve, Switzerland

How to watch Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match

Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played 23 matches against each other. Spain have won 17 of them, while Switzerland have one win to their credit. Five games between the sides ended in draws. The two teams last met in UEFA European Championships in 2021 with Spain winning the game on penalties.

Team news

While Switzerland have a fully-fit squad, Spain’s Aymeric Laporte will miss the game as he is currently recovering from an injury.

Likely starting XIs

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen; Breel Embolo

Spain: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Gavi; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

Tags

Sports Football UEFA Nations League Switzerland National Football Team Spain National Football Team Portugal National Football Team Czech Republic National Football Team Live Streaming Aymeric Laporte
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read