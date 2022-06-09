Live Streaming Of Switzerland Vs Spain: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live

Two bottom placed teams - Switzerland and Spain – in Group 2 of League A at UEFA Nations League 2022-23 face each other on Friday (IST). While Spain hold the third spot in the table with two points, Switzerland hold the last place in the four-team table with two defeats to their credit from as many matches. (More Football News)

Switzerland lost their campaign opener to Czech Republic 2-1 while Portugal drubbed them next with a 4-0 scoreline. On the other hand, Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Portugal in their first game of the ongoing edition of UEFA Nations League before getting a similar result against Czech Republic in a 2-2 draw.

Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Switzerland vs Spain, Group A2

Date: June 10 (Friday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Thursday)

Venue: Stade de Geneve, Switzerland

How to watch Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match

Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played 23 matches against each other. Spain have won 17 of them, while Switzerland have one win to their credit. Five games between the sides ended in draws. The two teams last met in UEFA European Championships in 2021 with Spain winning the game on penalties.

Team news

While Switzerland have a fully-fit squad, Spain’s Aymeric Laporte will miss the game as he is currently recovering from an injury.

Likely starting XIs

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen; Breel Embolo