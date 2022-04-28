Live Streaming Of Punjab Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022: Watch PBKS Vs LSG Cricket Match Live

In an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mid-table clash, Punjab Kings will take on debutants Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. The PBKS Vs LSG match at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium starts at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match online.

Lucknow Super Giants are fourth in the IPL points table. They have won five and lost three. Punjab Kings, with four wins and four defeats, are sixth. But with Delhi Capitals (7th) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (8th), Punjab Kings are sure to drop a place by the time they enter the field to take on Lucknow Super Kings.

Team News

All eyes will be on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, who was until recently leading Punjab Kings in IPL. Rahul is one of the only two batters to have hit centuries in IPL 2022. Helped by two centuries, KL Rahul (368 runs) is second in the batting charts, only behind Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler (499 runs with three centuries). Besides KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants also have capable batters in Quinton De Kock, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni and Manish Pandey. But the latter's form is a cause for concern.

Lucknow Super Giants also have a reliable bowling attack, featuring the likes of Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi.

Lucknow Super Giants' Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Punjab Kings, at least on paper, have one of the best squads. They have indeed registered fascinating wins, but they have also failed to find consistency. And their biggest worry is skipper Mayank Agarwal's poor run. Otherwise, in Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan and Jitesh Sharma, Punjab Kings have a sensational batting line-up.

With Kagiso Rabada and Rishi Dhawan leading the bowling attack, Punjab Kings can intimidate any batting line-up. But Rahul Chahar is their biggest weapon.

Punjab Kings' Likely Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS Vs LSG Live Streaming - Where To See Live

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Viewers can also stream the PBKS vs LSG match online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Venue And Pitch

Chasing teams usually have the advantage at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, but in the seven matches played so far this IPL season, teams batting first have won four. In the last match here, Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs.

Punjab Kings have won their only match played here, against Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. Friday's match will first of three matches here for Lucknow Super Giants.