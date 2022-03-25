Indian Premier League History: How Mumbai Indians And Chennai Super Kings Have Been Dominant

The 15th edition of Indian Premier League will kick off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26, when defending champions Chennai Super Kings face last season's runners-up and former champions Kolkata Knight Riders. (FULL SCHEDULE)

In all, 70 IPL 2022 league matches and four playoff games will be staged over 65 days. Mumbai and Pune will host the league matches. (SEVEN THINGS TO KNOW)

The Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil and Brabourne Stadiums will host 55 league matches in Mumbai while the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, which is located in the outskirts of Pune, will host the remaining 15 league games.

Two new teams, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are the two new teams that will complete the 10-team line up. There were 10 teams in the 2011 IPL edition.



The ten teams have been divided into two groups of five. In the group stage, each team plays 14 games: facing the other four teams in their group two times each (one home and one away game), four teams in the other group once, and the remaining team two times.

Here is a history of the Indian Premier League

FIRST IPL IN 2008

The inaugural season of the tournament started on 18 April 2008 and lasted for 45 days with 59 matches scheduled, out of which 58 took place and one was washed out due to rain. Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in a last-ball thriller at Mumbai on June 1, 2008 to emerge as the inaugural IPL champions. As many as 17,810 runs were scored for the loss of 689 wickets at 25.84 off 2164.1 overs at an economy rate of 8.20 runs per over in 58 matches.

SECOND IPL IN 2009

The second season in 2009 coincided with the general elections in India. Owing to concerns regarding players’ security, the venue was shifted to South Africa. The format of the tournament remained same as the inaugural one. Deccan Chargers, who finished last in the first season, were big underdogs, but came out as eventual winners defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs in the final at Johannesburg on May 24, 2009. As many as 16,180 runs were scored for the loss of 698 wickets at 23.18 off 2185.4 overs at an economy rate of 7.40 runs per over in 57 matches.

THIRD IPL IN 2010

The third season was played in India from March 12 to April 25, 2010. Deccan Chargers did not play at their preferred home location of Hyderabad, due to the ongoing political crisis in the Telangana region. The new bases for the champions this season were Nagpur, Navi Mumbai and Cuttack. The final was played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Mumbai. Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs. A record number of 18,864 runs were scored for the loss of 720 wickets at 26.20 off 2319.5 at an economy rate of 8.13 per overs in 60 matches.

FOURTH IPL IN 2011

With the introduction of two new teams, a new 10-team format was created in the fourth edition. This new format consisting of 74 matches was introduced as retaining the previous format would have resulted in 94 matches, significantly greater than the 60 matches from the previous season, where teams compete in a double round-robin tournament. The knockout stage was changed to a play-off format. If a match ended in a tie, a Super Over was played to determine the winner. Chennai Super Kings retained the title by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in the final at Chennai.

The 20,000-run mark was crossed for the first time in a single edition of Indian Premier League when 21,154 runs were scored for the loss of 813 wickets at an average of 26.01 off 2737.5 overs in 73 matches in the fourth edition. One match was abandoned with out a ball being bowled.

FIFTH EDITION IN 2012

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the final at Chennai to win the Indian Premier League for the first time. This edition was the most competitive with 14 matches producing results in the last over, and a couple in the last ball. The fifth season is often considered as the most controversial Indian Premier League organised.

Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Photo: BCCI

The 22,000-run mark crossed for the first time in a single edition of Indian Premier League when 22,453 runs were scored for the loss of 857 wickets at an average of 26.19 off 2868 overs in 74 matches in the fifth edition of the Indian Premier League. Two matches were abandoned with out a ball being bowled.

SIXTH EDITION IN 2013

The sixth edition of Indian Premier League was played in 12 grounds from April 3 to May 26, 2013. Nine teams participated in this edition. The owners changed and so did the colours of the team, but for the Hyderabad cricket fans their city’s IPL outfit still have a striking resemblance to their old team - Deccan Chargers. For the 2013 season, the change of owners saw a new name, Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the core of the team remained the same and reinforcements only strengthened the team.

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs in the final at Kolkata on May 26, 2013 to win the Indian Premier League title for the first time. A new record of runs and wickets were set in a single edition of Indian Premier League when 22,541 runs were scored for the loss of 909 wickets at an average of 24.79 off 2935.3 overs at an economy rate of 7.67 in 76 matches.



SEVENTH EDITION IN 2014

The seventh edition of Indian Premier League was played in United Arab Emirates and India from April 16 to June 1. As many as eight teams participated in this edition as Pune Warriors India were terminated. After hosting the first part in the United Arab Emirates, Indian Premier League returned to India on May 2. Based on security demands for the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections the venues for some matches were shifted outside India.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by three wickets in the final at Bangalore on June 1, 2014 to win the IPL for the second time. As many as 18,808 runs were scored for the loss of 671 wickets at an average of 28.02 off 2305.3 overs at an economy rate of 8.15 in 120 innings of 60 matches in the seventh edition of the IPL.

EIGHTH EDITION IN 2015

The eighth edition of Indian Premier League was played from April 8 to May 24, 2015. As many as eight teams participated in this edition. Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs at Kolkata on May 24, 2015 to win the title for the second time. As many as 18,332 runs were scored for the loss of 686 wickets at an average of 23.02 off 2190.1 overs at an economy rate of 8.37 in 117 innings of 59 matches.

NINTH EDITION IN 2016

The ninth edition of Indian Premier League was played from from April 9 to May 29. This was the first season to use LED stumps. Following the suspension of the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for two years over a spot-fixing and betting scandal, the IPL allocated spots for two new franchises to take their place. The process would result in the establishment of the Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Super Giant.

As many as 18862 runs were scored for the loss of 665 wickets at an average of 28.36 off 2269.4 overs at an economy rate of 8.31 in 120 innings of 60 matches in the ninth edition of Indian Premier League.

TENTH EDITION IN 2017

The 10th edition started on April 5, 2017 and finished on May 21, 2017, with Hyderabad hosting the opening match and the final. Mumbai Indians won by 1 run against Rising Pune Supergiant in the final, winning their third title making them the first team to achieve the milestone. As many as 18,769 runs were scored for the loss of 708 wickets at an average of 26.50 off 2231.4 overs at an economy rate of 8.41 in 118 innings of 59 matches.

ELEVENTH EDITION IN 2018

The 11th season, which is being held from April 7, to May, 27,2018 saw the return of the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals after serving two years of suspension for the involvement of their owners in betting and fixing. Chennai Super Kings won by 8 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at Mumbai to win their third title.

A total number of 19,901 runs were scored for the loss of 720 wickets at an average of 27.64 off 2301.1 overs at an economy rate of 8.64 in 120 innings of 60 matches in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

TWELFTH EDITION IN 2019

The 12th season was held from March 23 to May, 12, 2019. At one point other countries were considered to host the tournament, due to the Indian general elections but eventually the tournament was played entirely in India. Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 1 run to win the final at Hyderabad for record fourth title.

Five-time champions, Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in IPL. Photo: BCCI

A total number of 19,400 runs were scored for the loss of 681 wickets at an average of 28.48 off 2307.2 overs at an economy rate of 8.60 in 120 innings of 60 matches in this edition of the IPL.

THIRTEENTH EDITION IN 2020

The 13th season was originally scheduled to commence from March 29, 2020, but was suspended until 15 April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on 14 April that the lockdown in India will last until at least 3 May 2020, the BCCI suspended the tournament indefinitely. On August 2, 2020, it was announced that IPL will be played between September 19 and November 10 in the United Arab Emirates.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to win the final at Dubai for record fifth title. A total number of 19,352 runs were scored for the loss of 668 wickets at an average of 28.97 off 2334.5 overs at at an economy rate of 8.28 in 120 innings of 60 matches in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

FOURTEENTH EDITION IN 2021

The 14th edition was played in India and United Arab Emirates. The tournament was suspended indefinitely, after a rise in COVID-19 cases within the bio bubbles of respective teams on May 4, 2021. At the time of the suspension, 31 of the scheduled 60 matches were still left to be played. On 29 May 2021, the BCCI announced that the remaining matches of the tournament would be played in the United Arab Emirates in September and October 2021.

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final at Dubai, to win their fourth IPL title. A total number of 18,622 runs were scored for the loss of 716 wickets at an average of 26.00 off 2314.4 overs at at an economy rate of 8.04 in 120 innings of 60 matches in this edition.