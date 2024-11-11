Hockey

China Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

Here's how you can watch the China Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match live in India

thailand-women-national-hockey-team-x
Thailand National Women's Hockey Team. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
China and Thailand will face each other in their Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 campaign opener on November 11, Monday at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. (More Hockey News)

Coming into the tournament, Thailand remains the lowest-ranked team and will face a tough challenge in their opening game against Olympic silver medalists China.

Thailand Head Coach Bae Young Wook shared his positive views ahead of the tournament saying, “It was a great experience when we played in Ranchi last time, we have been to India quite a few times and it is always an enjoyable experience. The team is filled with younger players, mostly from the under-21 team and we have seven seniors to guide them throughout the tournament. The team has prepared well and we are looking to make it to the Semi Final at least.” 

China Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming:

When is the China Vs Thailand, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match?

The China Vs Thailand match at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy takes place on Monday, November 11 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Match begins 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch the China Vs Thailand, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match?

The China Vs Thailand, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

