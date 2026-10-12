Liverpool Suffer Crushing 0-3 Defeat Against Manchester City After Gravenberch Red Card

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 12 October 2026 3:54 pm

Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat of the 2026-27 season as Manchester City secured a commanding 3-0 victory at Anfield on Sunday, October 11. The contest remained goalless at half-time, with Liverpool creating promising opportunities after the restart, but Gianluigi Donnarumma produced crucial saves to deny Lewis Koumas and Ryan Gravenberch. The decisive moment arrived in the 62nd minute when Gravenberch received a second yellow card for a foul on Jeremy Doku, leaving Liverpool with 10 men. Erling Haaland capitalised three minutes later to open the scoring, before Doku doubled City's advantage with a superb curling finish in the 68th minute. Rayan Cherki completed the rout in the 78th minute, finishing a flowing team move. The victory maintained City's perfect league record, giving them six wins from six matches and extending their lead at the summit.