Liverpool Suffer Crushing 0-3 Defeat Against Manchester City After Gravenberch Red Card

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Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat of the 2026-27 season as Manchester City secured a commanding 3-0 victory at Anfield on Sunday, October 11. The contest remained goalless at half-time, with Liverpool creating promising opportunities after the restart, but Gianluigi Donnarumma produced crucial saves to deny Lewis Koumas and Ryan Gravenberch. The decisive moment arrived in the 62nd minute when Gravenberch received a second yellow card for a foul on Jeremy Doku, leaving Liverpool with 10 men. Erling Haaland capitalised three minutes later to open the scoring, before Doku doubled City's advantage with a superb curling finish in the 68th minute. Rayan Cherki completed the rout in the 78th minute, finishing a flowing team move. The victory maintained City's perfect league record, giving them six wins from six matches and extending their lead at the summit. 

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EPL: Manchester City vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister takes a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EPL: Liverpool vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, right, scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EPL 2026-27: Manchester City vs Liverpool
Manchester City's Erling Haaland challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EPL 2026-27: Liverpool vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League: Manchester City vs Liverpool
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Jeremy Jacquet during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League 2026-27: Manchester City vs Liverpool
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, bottom, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Bradley Barcola during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League 2026-27: Liverpool vs Manchester City
Manchester City fans cheer their team during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Manchester City vs Liverpool
Manchester City's Iliman Ndiaye, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Florian Wirtz during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Liverpool vs Manchester City
Players scuffle during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Liverpool
Liverpool fans display banners prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

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