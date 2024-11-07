Brighton Vs Man City, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Bernardo Silva says Manchester City must "look at ourselves individually and collectively" ahead of facing Brighton on Saturday. (More Football News)
The reigning Premier League champions head to the Amex Stadium having suffered three successive defeats across all competitions for the first time since 2021.
After their 32-game unbeaten league streak was ended by last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, City's latest setback saw them well beaten 4-1 by Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday.
And Silva has urged his team-mates to stop the rot heading into the international break.
"We just need to look at ourselves individually and collectively and see what we can do better, because we need to turn things around," the City midfielder said.
"We have one more game before the international break, which will definitely be good for us. At the moment, with the injuries that we have and the psychological part as well, it will be good to have that rest.
"But before that, we have a big game again; a very tough game, Brighton away is never easy. Three points would help massively to keep us in the race or in a good position to then come back and still be close to the top.
"We'll look at ourselves and try to do better on Saturday."
Brighton are also seeking a response after they were beaten 2-1 last weekend by Liverpool, who are two points clear of City at the Premier League summit.
Florian Hurzeler's side led at Anfield through Ferdi Kadioglu's first-half strike, but the Reds struck twice in the space of two minutes to condemn the Seagulls to only their second league loss of the season.
"It's a disappointing result because I think my team deserved more," the Brighton boss. "We didn't carry on playing in the second half like we did in the first half.
"We expected Liverpool to press with more intensity and, of course, there were two goals from outside the box.
"It was a tough experience, but if we stick together and learn to find the solutions when the opponent is pressing with more intensity, then I am sure the results will come."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brighton and Hove Albion – Danny Welbeck
Welbeck is certainly Brighton's man in form, having either scored (three) or assisted (one) a goal in each of his last four Premier League games.
The forward is now looking to register a goal involvement in five successive league games for the first time.
Manchester City – Phil Foden
Still seeking his first Premier League goal of the season, Foden will welcome the opportunity to face Brighton.
The England forward has netted more Premier League goals against the Seagulls than he has any other opponent, with eight in just seven starts.
Foden will also be encouraged by the fact Brighton have never registered a clean sheet against City in the Premier League (14 meetings).
MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER CITY WIN
City have only ever lost successive Premier League games on three occasions under Pep Guardiola - in December 2016, December 2018 and October 2023.
Nevertheless, their historic record against Brighton will certainly offer them a reason to be optimistic heading into this encounter.
City have 37 points from 42 available against the Seagulls in the Premier League (won 12, drawn one), while scoring 40 goals during that span.
Meanwhile, Brighton's defeat at Anfield means they have now dropped 10 points from winning positions this season, just four fewer than they did in the entire 2023-24 campaign.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brighton and Hove Albion – 25.3%
Draw – 23.3%
Manchester City – 51.5%