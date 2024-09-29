Football

Bournemouth Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

Andoni Iraola believes it is critical that Bournemouth win points in all games against non-European opposition if they are to improve on last season's 12th-place finish

Andoni-Iraola-EPL
Andoni Iraola demands a result in rivalry with Southampton
Andoni Iraola believes it is critical that Bournemouth win points in all games against non-European opposition if they are to improve on last season's 12th-place finish. (More Football News)

Iraola guided Bournemouth to their highest-ever Premier League points total (48) last campaign but has overseen an underwhelming start to this season.

Bournemouth lost 3-0 to Liverpool last weekend, to add to defeats against Chelsea and West Ham. Their only win so far came away at Everton, with a spectacular 3-2 comeback, after trailing 2-0 as late as the 87th minute.

Though Iraola will be watching on from the stands as he serves a touchline ban, he stressed the importance of beating sides like Southampton if the Cherries are to go better than last season.

"It is a derby – a game that everybody always wants to win. Considering the standings, I think it's a very important game for us," the Bournemouth manager told the media.

"Every game we play against a non-European team is definitive. Every time you play, you have to take the most you can.

"It looks like an exciting game. It will be a demanding one, but I think we are training well and ready for it. I'm sure they will be a good team. I don't see weak teams in the Premier League."

Southampton remain in search of their first win of the season, after a rocky start to their first season back in the league.

Russell Martin’s side picked up their first point of the season at home to Ipswich Town but were unlucky to miss out on all three after being pegged back by a last-minute equaliser from Sam Morsy.

Martin hopes his side can take inspiration from their upcoming opponents as they look to kickstart their league campaign and move out of the relegation places.

"Iraola has done a brilliant job, but it took him some time, in the same way it has taken us a bit of time to adapt and adjust. They had a bumpy start under Andoni but they've been brilliant ever since and they've kept building on it," he said.

"We're learning more about what's required at this level. I hope, in the five games we've had, they have enough to know that to feel fear of the Premier League.

"You have to embrace it and really seize the opportunity we have. I feel more and more that they are doing that and the results will follow."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo has the highest goal contributions in the Bournemouth squad so far this season with two goals and one assist to his name.

In the loss at Anfield last week, Semenyo had the joint-highest expected goals total (0.35) among his teammates, equal with Luis Sinisterra. It was also the joint third-highest total across both sides.

He also got the joint most shots away in the match (four), level with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Southampton – Tyler Dibling

Dibling became Southampton's fourth-youngest Premier League goalscorer when he netted against Ipswich Town at just 18 years and 217 days old.

The youngster has also created five chances for Southampton this season, the third-highest in the squad, despite having only played 205 minutes.

Martin said Dibling's "ceiling is so high", adding: At this moment he couldn't play for every team, he suits the way we play a lot, and he's getting so much better at the stuff he needs to improve on."

MATCH PREDICTION: BOURNEMOUTH WIN

Southampton have found it difficult on their travels of late. They will be looking to reverse a nine-match Premier League away winless streak (W0, D2, L7), having not won on the road in the top flight since February 2023 against Chelsea.

If there is one opponent to do it against though, it could be their south coast rivals. Bournemouth are winless in their last five against Southampton at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League (D2 L3).

But even that may prove too tough of a challenge. Southampton have picked up just one point in their opening five Premier League matches in 2024-25, their fewest at this stage of a league season since 1998-99, when they had no points after five games.

Southampton also remain winless in their last 18 Premier League matches (D5 L13), since a 1-0 win over Leicester City in March 2023. The last side to have a longer winless run were Norwich City between March 2020 and October 2021 (20 games).

Bournemouth can feel more hopeful about their recent form. Despite suffering a 3-0 defeat at Liverpool last time out, they had 19 shots. That was the joint most by an away team in a Premier League game at Anfield on record since 2003-04.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Bournemouth – 56.7%

Draw – 21.7%

Southampton – 21.6%

