Anthony Gordon And Karim Adeyemi Shine As Barcelona Rout Galatasaray In Champions League

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Barcelona delivered a masterclass at Rams Park, securing a dominant 4-1 victory over a resilient Galatasaray side in the UEFA Champions League. Aleksey Batrakov opened the scoring in the 28th minute to give Galatasaray an early 1-0 lead, but Joao Cancelo levelled the score shortly before half-time in the 43rd minute. Barcelona took complete control after the restart, coming out on the attack in the second half. Fermin Lopez put Barcelona 2-1 ahead in the 50th minute before Anthony Gordon struck just three minutes later to extend the lead to 3-1. Karim Adeyemi then dealt the final blow in the 65th minute, crushing any remaining hopes of a Galatasaray comeback.

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Champions League: Barcelona vs Galatasaray
Barcelona's players celebrate at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Champions League: Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Anthony Gordon, left, vies for the ball with Galatasaray's Baris Yilmaz during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Galatasaray
Barcelona's Karim Adeyemi, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan Garcia, right, vies for the ball with Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Galatasaray
Barcelona's players celebrate after teammate Barcelona's Anthony Gordon scored their side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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UEFA Champions League: Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, right, challenges Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan Garcia during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Barcelona vs Galatasaray
Barcelona's players celebrate after teammate Fermin Lopez scored their side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, top, heads the ball against Barcelona defenders during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Champions League Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Galatasaray
Barcelona's Joao Cancelo, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Turkey Champions League Soccer: Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Gerard Martin, top, defends a ball against Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Champions League Soccer Match: Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray's Baris Yilmaz, top, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Joao Cancelo during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Barcelona in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

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