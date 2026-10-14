Anthony Gordon And Karim Adeyemi Shine As Barcelona Rout Galatasaray In Champions League

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 October 2026 4:10 pm

Barcelona delivered a masterclass at Rams Park, securing a dominant 4-1 victory over a resilient Galatasaray side in the UEFA Champions League. Aleksey Batrakov opened the scoring in the 28th minute to give Galatasaray an early 1-0 lead, but Joao Cancelo levelled the score shortly before half-time in the 43rd minute. Barcelona took complete control after the restart, coming out on the attack in the second half. Fermin Lopez put Barcelona 2-1 ahead in the 50th minute before Anthony Gordon struck just three minutes later to extend the lead to 3-1. Karim Adeyemi then dealt the final blow in the 65th minute, crushing any remaining hopes of a Galatasaray comeback.