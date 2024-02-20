FIH Pro League 2023-24: In-Form India Looking To Continue Superb Run Against Netherlands - Preview

The Indian men's hockey team would look to continue its recent domination over the Netherlands with an outright win when the two sides meet in the return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday. (More Hockey News)

India have had a good run in the Pro League so far with the team led by drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh winning two out of their five games in regulation time.

India's resilience saw them defeat the Dutch and Spain in shootouts, earning valuable bonus points