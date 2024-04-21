Sports

FA Cup: Chelsea Spurn Chances As Manchester City Seal Final Spot - In Pics

Bernardo Silva fired Manchester City into the FA Cup final after they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday. The Portuguese playmaker's 84th-minute goal ensured City maintained its pursuit of back-to-back domestic doubles in the week when its Champions League defense was ended by Real Madrid. Kevin De Bruyne's cross from the left was converted by Silva at the far post via a deflection from Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella. The Blues were guilty of many guilt-edged chances but Nicolas Jackson failed to convert any. This was the second time at Wembley that the Blues have failed to win in a season with the League Cup defeat at the hands of Liverpool early this year. Manchester United meets Coventry in the other semifinal on Sunday. The final is on May 25.

FA Cup: Chelsea vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, celebrates on full time of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London. Manchester City won 1-0.

FA Cup: Chelsea vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, left, and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup: Chelsea vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, is challenged by Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup: Chelsea vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates on full time of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup: Chelsea vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates on full time of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London. Manchester City won 1-0.

FA Cup: Chelsea vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup: Chelsea vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is challenged by Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, left, during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup: Chelsea vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is challenged by Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, left, during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup: Chelsea vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, centre, and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, bottom, argue during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup: Chelsea vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Manchester City's Kyle Walker sprays water before the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.

