FA Cup: Chelsea Spurn Chances As Manchester City Seal Final Spot - In Pics

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, celebrates on full time of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London. Manchester City won 1-0.
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, left, and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, is challenged by Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates on full time of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates on full time of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London. Manchester City won 1-0.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is challenged by Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, left, during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, centre, and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, bottom, argue during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester City's Kyle Walker sprays water before the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London.