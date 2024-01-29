England Pass 'Test' Of Character, Put Bazball Into Action In India

‘It’s called Test Cricket for a reason’, to quote a well-worn figure of speech that very aptly describes the challenges and difficulties of the game's longest format. It’s a ‘Test’ of character, more than anything else, best reflected in the way the game ebbs and flows over five days. Not everyone measures up to it. (1st Test Scorecard | More Cricket News)
India didn’t on the last two days of the fascinating first Test against England in Hyderabad as they crashed to a shock 28-run defeat. England on the other hand, showed plenty of it after the first two days ran depressingly close to doomsday predictions when they were bowled out for 245 in the first innings, crossing 200 only because of a fighting 70 from skipper Ben Stokes who was the last man out. But for the contributions from the lower order, England would have fallen for less than 200 in a Test innings in India yet again, as they had, time after time in India’s last home series, which they lost, 1-3, by big margins.
And when India rattled up to 436 in their first innings with three fine 80s in their scorecard, England were well on their way out of the game. Even more so when they were down and out at 163 for 5 in their second innings, still 35 runs away from making India bat again, and with the top order back in the Pavillion. The match looked set for a three-day finish and the spectre of a long, boring ‘winter’ of familiar England batting collapses over a lengthy series loomed ahead.