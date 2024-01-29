England Pass 'Test' Of Character, Put Bazball Into Action In India

But one man in the England side - a man who had a miserable tour of India previously and looked like continuing that this time too with a first-innings failure - had other ideas, as he stood there resolutely, refusing to give up. Showing the mental toughness and character that Test Cricket calls for, so often from its players, he put his insecurities against spin behind him and repeatedly swept, reverse swept, scooped and played all manner of unorthodox shots in a brilliant display of class, and perhaps even more so, self-belief.

He launched a brilliant counterattack on the Indian bowlers as if it were his responsibility to prove that ‘Bazball’ was alive and well, even on slow, low, turning Indian pitches, and proved emphatically that launching a calculated attack was perhaps the best way to play in these conditions. And for the first time in almost a decade, the Indian spinners seemed to be out of ideas at home; the heads dropped as he tore into them with his innovative strokeplay.

It was an extraordinary display, one of the best knocks ever by a visiting batter in India, one that will be talked about for years to come. Bazball needed Ollie Pope to show that it worked even in India against marauding Indian spinners, and Ollie Pope needed the Bazball style of play to come out of his nightmare. Pope constantly kept sounding the boundary boards with one outrageous shot after another and played with complete confidence and mastery. Before the series, he had talked of a ‘different mindset in the team this time around’ and ‘being ready for turn from day one’, and he walked that talk and more in this Test Match.

Even when supposedly under pressure, Pope kept the scoreboard not just ticking over but rattling along with his positive intent, and built crucial partnerships one after the other with the lower order. He cruised untroubled for the most part in a memorable innings, falling just four short of a well-deserved double hundred. In the process, he resurrected a sagging Test career, and proved to everyone, most of all to himself, that he could succeed against quality spinners on turning tracks.

ALSO READ: India Have To Counter Bazball, Concedes Dravid