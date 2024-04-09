Cricket

USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV

The United States are gearing up to host Canada for the second T20I clash in Houston. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the match live

Captains of the USA and Canada at the toss of 1st T20I. Photo: X | USA Cricket
The United States are coming off the back of a convincing 6 wickets victory over the visitors Canada in the first T20I match and now are set for the second match that is scheduled for April 10, Wednesday in Houston. (More Cricket News)

The United States team showcased a spectacular strategy in the first match against Canada. They first bowled out Canada for 132, showcasing the brilliant bowling of Noshtush Kenjige taking three wickets. Then, they chased the target in just 17.3 overs.

During the batting innings, Monank Patel's team played exceptionally well, with both him and Andries Gous scoring half-centuries to set the stage for victory. With 14 balls left to spare the team won the 1st T20I match by 6 wickets and great confidence.

Live Streaming Details:

When will the USA vs Canada 2nd T20I be played?

The match will be played on April 10, Wednesday at 1:30 am IST at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.

Where to watch USA vs Canada 2nd T20I online?

The match will be live streamed on the USA Cricket’s YouTube channel in India.

Where to watch the USA vs Canada 2nd T20I on TV?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match.

Squads Of USA vs Canada T20I Series

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.
Reserve players: Juanoy Drysdale, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir.

Canada: Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra.

