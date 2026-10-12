Tushar Deshpande Scalps Hat-Trick! Joins Elite List Of Mumbai Bowlers Following Ranji Trophy Success

Tushar Deshpande added his name to Mumbai's Ranji Trophy record books on Monday by becoming the side's sixth hat-trick taker. The Dombivli quick, who also played for India in T20Is against Zimbabwe in July 2024, did it on Day 2 of Mumbai's 2026-27 Elite Group D match against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He struck three Chandigarh batters in three straight balls.