Tushar Deshpande Scalps Hat-Trick! Joins Elite List Of Mumbai Bowlers Following Ranji Trophy Success

Tushar Deshpande became Mumbai’s sixth Ranji Trophy hat-trick taker on Day 2 against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium
The Dombivli quick dismissed Arjun Azad, Shivam Bhambri and Dipender Kush in three consecutive balls
Deshpande finished with 5 for 17 in seven overs as Mumbai bowled Chandigarh out for 78
Tushar Deshpande added his name to Mumbai's Ranji Trophy record books on Monday by becoming the side's sixth hat-trick taker. The Dombivli quick, who also played for India in T20Is against Zimbabwe in July 2024, did it on Day 2 of Mumbai's 2026-27 Elite Group D match against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He struck three Chandigarh batters in three straight balls.
Deshpande removed Arjun Azad, with Sylvester D’Souza taking the catch, off the third ball of the 11th over of Chandigarh's innings. Shivam Bhambri fell on the next delivery as Deshpande beat his defence and sent him back for a golden duck. On the fifth ball, Yashasvi Jaiswal completed the catch of Dipender Kush off Deshpande's bowling to complete the hat-trick.
Deshpande bowled seven overs in Chandigarh's first innings and finished with 5 for 17. News18 reported that his spell helped Mumbai dismiss Chandigarh for 78. Mumbai then built a 351-run first-innings lead and sent Chandigarh back in. Before stumps on Day 2, Deshpande removed Vishu Kashyap for a three-ball duck, leaving Chandigarh at 0/1 after one over.
Mumbai Hat-trick Lineage
Jehangir Khot led the list for Mumbai, taking the first Ranji Trophy hat-trick for the side in 1943-44. Umesh Kulkarni followed in 1963-64, Abdul Ismail in 1973-74, Royston Dias in 2023-24 and Shardul Thakur in 2024-25.
Mumbai First Innings
Mumbai's innings was built early and finished strongly. They resumed the day on 249 for five and pushed the total to 429 in 136.5 overs, thanks to lower-order runs. Siddhesh Lad, who resumed on 80, made 86 off 192 balls, while Tanush Kotian scored 58 off 91 deliveries.
Mohit Avasthi finished not out on 56 from 119 balls, with six fours and two sixes. Deshpande made 44 off 47 deliveries, striking four fours and two sixes. Musheer Khan had scored 65 and Ayush Mhatre 48 on the opening day. Raj Bawa took 4 for 73 for Chandigarh and Rohit Dhanda returned 4 for 78.