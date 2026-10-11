Why Is There No DRS in Ranji Trophy 2026-27? BCCI Rules And Reasons Explained

DRS is not available in regular league-stage matches of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season
High implementation costs and limited broadcast infrastructure remain major challenges to introducing DRS across the tournament
The BCCI has not confirmed whether DRS will be available during the 2026-27 knockout matches
The Decision Review System (DRS) is not available in regular league-stage matches of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season, leaving players unable to challenge on-field umpiring decisions through the technology used in international cricket. The absence of reviews can have a significant impact in a four-day match, where a single decision may influence the result.
While the BCCI has previously introduced limited DRS during the tournament's later stages, its availability depends on the arrangements made for each season. The key questions are why the system is not used throughout the competition and whether it could return for the knockout rounds in 2027.
Why Is DRS Not Used in Ranji Trophy League Matches?
The biggest obstacle to introducing DRS across the Ranji Trophy is the cost of deploying the technology at multiple venues. A full system requires specialist equipment, technical operators and camera infrastructure, making it considerably more expensive than conventional match coverage.
In March 2020, The Indian Express reported that the BCCI opted for a limited version of DRS during the Ranji Trophy semi-finals and final because the full system was too expensive. The setup did not include ball-tracking, Snickometer or Hot Spot, limiting the technology available to third umpires.
Broadcast coverage is another major challenge. Not every Ranji Trophy fixture receives comprehensive television coverage, and DRS requires suitable camera angles, replay facilities and trained personnel to review contentious decisions. Providing the same technology consistently across simultaneous matches would require additional investment and logistical planning.
There is also a difference between limited and full DRS. A restricted system can assist umpires with available replays and certain visual tools, but it cannot replicate all the features used in international cricket. The BCCI has previously acknowledged these limitations while implementing the system for selected knockout fixtures.
Will DRS Be Available in Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Knockouts?
The possibility remains open, but the BCCI has not officially confirmed DRS availability for the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy knockout matches.
There is a precedent for using the system in the later stages. In 2019-20, the BCCI introduced limited DRS for the semi-finals and final, rather than the quarter-finals. Full DRS was also used in the 2022-23 final, while its availability in 2023-24 was limited to the final and one televised semi-final.
According to the BCCI's published domestic schedule, the Ranji Trophy Elite knockout phase is set to run from February 9 to March 3, 2027. However, the schedule does not confirm whether DRS will be introduced for these matches.
Until the board makes an official announcement, fans should not assume the technology will be available during the knockouts.