Bangladeshi-Origin Former Essex Cricketer Robin Das Appears In Court Over Twin Rape Charges

Bangladeshi-origin former Essex cricketer Robin Das appeared in court on two rape charges, with trial set for January 2028
Das was released on conditional bail after the hearing. Essex suspended him and did not renew his contract
The 24-year-old made 60 appearances for Essex and scored 132 on his first-class debut against Ireland in 2023
Bangladeshi-origin former Essex cricketer Robin Das appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Friday in connection with two rape charges, with his trial scheduled for January 2028.
The case concerns alleged sexual assaults in Brixton, south London, in March 2024, with the proceedings now set to continue for nearly four years after the alleged offences.
Judge Freya Newbury set a five-day trial for January 2028, citing the pressure on the court system as the reason for the extended wait.
“I am afraid we are all just really under the cosh at the moment," Newbury said.
Das, who lives in Leytonstone in east London, appeared in court wearing a navy suit, white shirt and dark tie. He was released on conditional bail following the hearing.
The cricketer was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in August 2025 and charged with rape in July. He is accused of committing the alleged offences in Brixton in March 2024.
The case has also affected Das's professional cricket career. Essex County Cricket Club suspended him after he was charged and opted not to renew his contract at the end of the season.
“This decision was separate from the ongoing legal proceedings. The club recognises the seriousness of the matter and will not comment further on the circumstances of the case," Essex said in a statement.
The Chelmsford-based county had earlier said the alleged offences ‘took place outside club activities’.
Das made 60 appearances for Essex across formats, having worked his way through the club's academy and second team before making his senior debut in the T20 competition in 2020, aged 18. His final appearance for the county came against Middlesex in a One-Day Cup fixture on July 21.
He established himself as a promising batter in the county setup, scoring 132 against Ireland on his first-class debut for Essex in 2023. That year, he also joined Bangladesh Premier League side Dhaka Dominators, strengthening his connection with cricket in his ancestral homeland.
Although born and raised in Leytonstone, Das has family roots in Bangladesh. His father, Mridul Kanti Das, was born in Sunamganj, in the Sylhet region of Bangladesh, making Robin British-Bangladeshi.