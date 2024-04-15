Oman Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

A top-of-the-table showdown between hosts Oman and the United Arab Emirates will determine Group B winners of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024. Watch the OMA vs UAE cricket match live. Here is how. (More Cricket News)
Following their nervy three-run win against Bahrain in the tournament opener, Oman plundered runs against debutants Cambodia -- 154/6 in the rain-affected 11-overs-a-side affair. Opener Naseem Khushi hit six fours and six sixes en route to a 27-ball knock for 69 runs.
But the individual honours were taken by Aqib Ilyas, who claimed four wickets for 17 runs in three overs. The Sialkot-born all-rounder was also the Player of the Match against Bahrain, primarily for his batting -- 62 off 53 and 2/41.
The UAE, runners-up to Nepal in the previous edition, have registered relatively comfortable wins against Kuwait (by seven wickets) and Bahrain (by 37 runs).
In their opening match against Kuwait, Alishan Sharafu (90 off 48) and Asif Khan (74 off 48) stitched an unbeaten 153-run stand with the former winning the POTM award for his sensational knock that featured eight fours and five sixes. Khan's knock was equally dominating, four fours and six sixes, though.
Both batters plundered runs in the next match too. Sharafu hit 78 off 41 while Khan raced to 66 in 27. And with skipper Muhammad Waseem also hitting a half-century (65 off 44), the UAE managed to post a humongous T20 total of 236/6 against Bahrain. But the hero of the match was 18-year-old left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan, who claimed three wickets for 26 runs in the high-scoring match.
Group B standings
Oman lead the five-team table on net run rate (+2.129) with the UAE, also with two wins in two, second (+1.642). Kuwait are third with one win in two (+1.743). Winless Bahrain (-1.000) and Cambodia (-5.859) are fourth and fifth, respectively.
Oman vs UAE T20 head-to-head record
It's 3-3 in seven meetings. Oman and the UAE lined up against each other for the first time in 2015, during the ICC World Cup qualifiers, but the match was abandoned. In their last meeting, at the 2023 Gulf T20I Championship, Oman beat the UAE by five wickets to claim the regional title, with Aqib Ilyas producing a POTM-winning performance with both bat (67 off 33) and ball (2/24).
Oman vs UAE match details
The 13th match of ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 between Oman and the United Arab Emirates will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. The scheduled start time is 4pm IST (2:30pm local).
TV telecast and live streaming information
Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Oman vs UAE cricket match in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
But the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, OMA vs UAE cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Elsewhere, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 cricket matches can be streamed live on ACC's YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).
Squads
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayaan Khan, Khalid Kail, Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale (wk), Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah.
UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Vishnu Sukumaran, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani, Tanish Suri.