Oman Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

It's 3-3 in seven meetings. Oman and the UAE lined up against each other for the first time in 2015, during the ICC World Cup qualifiers, but the match was abandoned. In their last meeting, at the 2023 Gulf T20I Championship, Oman beat the UAE by five wickets to claim the regional title, with Aqib Ilyas producing a POTM-winning performance with both bat (67 off 33) and ball (2/24).