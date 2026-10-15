'You Will Never Win World Cup With This Combination': Former India Star Blasts Team After West Indies Defeat

Mohammed Kaif said India lost the fourth T20I because of poor bowling after conceding 247
West Indies beat India by 24 runs on Wednesday to level the five-match series 2-2
Kaif warned India cannot win the 2028 T20 World Cup with the current bowling combination
Former India batter Mohammed Kaif slammed India's bowling attack after the West Indies beat the Men in Blue by 24 runs in the fourth T20I on Wednesday to level the five-match series 2–2.
Kaif placed the blame for the defeat squarely on the bowling department, asserting that India cannot win the 2028 T20 World Cup if they persist with their current combination.
"The truth here as to why the Indian team lost is because of their bowling. The blame should go to them. 247 is a lot of runs. We lost because we bowled badly. There were too many runs on the board," Kaif said on Cricbuzz.
"Also, this is not happening for the first time. What happens in a five-match series is that usually batters win you three games, and bowlers win you the other matches. Here, bowlers are not winning you games at all. You will never win the World Cup with this combination," he added.
The former India cricketer pointed out that the attack is failing to execute basic skills, with poor fielding only compounding the team's struggles.
"The Indian bowling unit aren't even able to do the basics right. This entire series, even in the ODIs, they've struggled to complete their overs on time. The fielding hasn't helped this inexperienced bowling attack. So India lacked in every aspect on the field, which is how you concede nearly 250," Kaif noted.
He also questioned India's tactical setup on the Hyderabad pitch, highlighting their failure to employ variations like the slower bouncer.
"India's bowling plans were poor for this surface. In Hyderabad, the slow bouncer is the most effective delivery. Think of how many batters Pat Cummins dismissed using the square boundaries with that delivery. India missed a trick by not using the slower bouncer," he added.
What Happened In The Match?
Shai Hope set up the win with an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls as West Indies posted 247/3 after India elected to bowl. The visitors then held India to 223 for nine in 19.3 overs after Arshdeep Singh retired hurt.
The result forces a series decider in Bengaluru on Saturday. India threatened in the chase more than once, but Paul’s spell and key strikes from Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd stopped the hosts after a late counterattack.