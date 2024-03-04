Malaysia Open T20I Championship 2024 Live Streaming: Everything You Need To Know

Malaysia is a formidable team with a successful track record in T20Is, having played 70 matches, winning 41 of them, and losing only 26. This year, Vrandeep Singh will captain the team. The other countries competing in the international cricket tournament are - Bahrain, Kuwait, Tanzania, and Vanuatu.

The Malaysia Open T20I Championship will ask each team to play four matches using a round-robin format. The top two teams with the best scores will be advanced to the final game. However, it won't be the end for the third and the fourth-placed teams as they will have a chance to fight to stand third on the podium.