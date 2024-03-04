Malaysia Open T20I Championship 2024 Live Streaming: Everything You Need To Know

Malaysia Open T20I Championships 2024 is uniting cricketers from five different nations who are coming off after a long journey passing through the ICC CWC Challenge League Playoff 2024 campaign. The tournament will kick off on March 5, Tuesday at the Bayuemas Oval stadium in Pandamaran. (More Cricket News)
Malaysia is a formidable team with a successful track record in T20Is, having played 70 matches, winning 41 of them, and losing only 26. This year, Vrandeep Singh will captain the team. The other countries competing in the international cricket tournament are - Bahrain, Kuwait, Tanzania, and Vanuatu.
The Malaysia Open T20I Championship will ask each team to play four matches using a round-robin format. The top two teams with the best scores will be advanced to the final game. However, it won't be the end for the third and the fourth-placed teams as they will have a chance to fight to stand third on the podium.
Malaysia Open T20I Championship 2024 Teams:
Malaysia:
Captain- Virandeep Singh
Ahmed Faiz, Muhammad Amir, Ahmed Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh (c), Ainool Hafizs(wk), Syed Aziz (wk), Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Vijay Unni.
Bahrian:
Captain - Haider Butt
Haider Butt (c), Sohail Ahmed, Ubaid Minhas, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Sarfaraz Ali, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Ahmer Bin Nasir (wk), Umer Toor (wk), Abdul Majid Abbasi, Ali Dawood, Majid Malik, Rizwan Butt, Sachin Kumar.
Kuwait:
Captain - Mohammed Aslam
Clinto Anto, Mohammad Amin, Nimish Latheef, Ravija Sandaruwan, Bilal Tahir, Mohammed Aslam (c), Parvinder Kumar, Yasin Patel, Meet Bhavaskar(wk), Usman Patel (wk), Mirza Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan.
Tanzania:
Captain - Abhik Patwa
Abhik Patwa (c), Akhil Anil, Ivan Selemani, Jumanne Masquater, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Seif Athumani, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Ramesh Alluri, Salum Jumbe Ally, Zamoyoni Jaboneke, Abdallah Jabiri (wk), Mohamed Omary (wk), Ally Mpeka Kimote, Johnson Nyambo, Laksh Bakrania, Mohamed Simba, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Yalinde Nkanya.
Vanuatu:
Captain - Joshua Rasu
Clement Tommy, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Womejo Wotu, Joshua Rasu(c), Nalin Nipiko, Patrick Matautaava, Jamal Vira (wk), Jarryd Allan (wk), Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Simpson Obed, Tim Cutler, Williamsing Nalisa.
Malaysia Open T20I Championship 2024 Schedule:
Venue: Bayuemas Oval cricket stadium, Pandamaran.
5 March 2024:
Tanzania Vs Vanuatu, at 9:45 am
Bahrain Vs Kuwait, at 13:45 am
6 March 2024:
Kuwait Vs Tanzania, at 9:45 am
Malaysia Vs Vanuatu, at 13:45 am
7 March 2024:
Malaysia Vs Bahrain, at 9:45 am
Kuwait Vs Vanuatu, at 13:45 am
9 March 2024:
Malaysia Vs Kuwait, at 9:45 am
Bahrain Vs Tanzania, at 13:45 am
10 March 2024:
Bahrain Vs Vanuatu, at 9:45 am
Malaysia Vs Tanzania, at 13:45 am
11 March 2024:
Third place playoff, at 9:45 am
Final, at 13:45 am
Where to watch Malaysia Open T20I Championship 2024?
All the matches of the Malaysia Open T20I Championship 2024 will be available to stream on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecasting in India.