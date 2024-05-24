IPL Betting: Police Raid Thane Building During RR Vs RCB Eliminator; Mahadev Betting App Arrests Made

Played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals first restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 172/8, then chased the target down in 19 overs for a four-wicket win. The Sanju Samson-led RR will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 on Friday at Chennai's iconic Chepauk Stadium. The winners will face Kolkata Knight Riders, who beat SRH in Qualifier 1, in Sunday's final, to be played at the same venue.