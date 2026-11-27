India U-19 Women defeated England by 36 runs in the opening match of their five-match T20 series in Vadodara
Captain Bhavika Ahire starred with an unbeaten 63 off 33 balls, helping India post 197/5
Uma Kashvi picked up 3/24 as England were bowled out for 161 in 19 overs
Skipper Bhavika Ahire struck an unbeaten 63, while Uma Kashvi claimed 3/24 as India U-19 women's team beat England by 36 runs in the opening match of their five-match T20 series in Vadodara on Thursday.
Ahire smashed nine fours and two sixes in her 33-ball unbeaten knock, while Achsah Parmar clobbered three sixes and four boundaries to score 52 off 35 balls, powering India to 197 for five.
In reply, England were bowled out for 161 in 19 overs, with Shristi Patil scoring 45 off 29 balls, including eight fours, and skipper Genevieve Jeer making 43 off 23 balls, studded with six fours and a six.
Kashvi was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3-0-24-3, while Maitri Maniar also impressed with 2/29. Anaadi Tagde, Palak Singh and Nidhi Mahto claimed one wicket each.
Brief scores: India U-19 Women 197/5 in 20 overs (Bhavika Ahire 63 not out, Achsah Parmar 52; Bryony Gillgrass 2/22) beat England U-19 Women (Shristi Patil 45, Genevieve Jeer 43; Uma Kashvi 3/24) by 36 runs.