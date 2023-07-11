‘I Don’t Think She’ll Last Three Rounds’ – Lara Fernandez Plans To Break Phetjeeja In Bangkok

With 10 straight wins and nine knockouts, Phetjeeja “The Queen” has been on a rampage, but Lara Fernandez promises not to wilt like the Thai star’s previous opponents.

Fernandez — a former ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title challenger — has gone up against the best, and the 26-year-old plans on stopping “The Queen’s” path of destruction when they meet at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video next Friday, July 14.

The Spaniard knows that Phetjeeja will bring a lot of firepower to the ring at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next weekend, but Fernandez believes she’ll be able to disperse the surging WMC Muay Thai World Champion’s raging momentum.

Fernandez said:

“I feel pretty good. I’ve been training a lot. I’m always training as if I am fighting. I’ve focused on gaining strength, and I really do feel stronger. “I know that Phetjeeja is strong, that she has good hands, and that she’s won her last few fights by knockout via punches. But that’s it. I don’t know much else. I think that’s enough to know.”

Fernandez went five fast-paced rounds with former Muay Thai ruler and current ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd in her debut last July, pushing the American all the way for 15 intense minutes.

She rebounded from that loss with a split-decision victory over another experienced Thai in Dangkongfah Banchamek to get back in the winner’s circle.

Phetjeeja enters this fight riding an impressive winning streak, but the WBC Muay Thai and ISKA Kickboxing World Champion in Fernandez believes she’s on another level compared to the Thai slugger’s previous foes – and she plans to show it in the ring.

Fernandez said:

“I think my resistance will be in my favor because she’s won her last few fights quickly, but I won’t give in to her easily. I will beat her throughout three rounds. I don’t think she’ll last three rounds with the pace I bring into the fight. “She’s very strong, so I don’t know if it’ll be by knockout, but there’s a possibility of a knockout. I don’t think she’ll keep up with my pace. I think I can win in the second or third round.”

Lara Fernandez Won’t Allow Phetjeeja To Use Her As Path To World Title

Lara Fernandez’s status as a multiple-time World Champion and former ONE World Title contender makes her a target for any atomweight looking to build a name on the global stage.

After earning a US$100,000 contract with back-to-back knockouts at ONE Friday Fights, Phetjeeja could see Fernandez as the way to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ Muay Thai gold, but the Spanish standout intends to flip the script on her burgeoning foe.

The Lone Wolf Fight Team athlete said:

“I wouldn’t be insulted if she thought I was a stepping stone because we’re both there for the title. I could be her stepping stone, but she’ll be mine.”

Instead of taking offense, Fernandez decided to send out a warning to Phetjeeja ahead of their clash in Bangkok.

Known as “Pizza Power” for her love of her favorite Italian food, the 26-year-old warned “The Queen” that nothing will get in the way of her reward for victory in their anticipated clash on July 14.

She said:

“Phetjeeja, you’ve quickly won your last few fights, but with me you’re going to have to give your full effort because ‘Pizza Power’ must win her pizza!”

