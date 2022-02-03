Woxsen University Collaborates With  German & Croatian Universities For Its New Centre Of Excellence

Woxsen University launches the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at its campus in Hyderabdad. The Centre of Excellence (CoE) has been established to provide leadership, best practices, research, infrastructure support, training and skill training for focused sectors and emerging technologies.

Woxsen University has currently established CoE with two of its global partner universities HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, Germany for Entrepreneurship & Business Development and with Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Computer Science & Technology under the Josip Juraj Strossmayer University of Osijek, Croatia for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics. Both the partner universities are leading names in Europe in their respective domain of education and research, with Global FT Rank, QS World University Rank & International Accreditations to their names.

Woxsen University's Centre Of Excellence

With a strong footing in academics, Woxsen’s Centre of Excellence will serve as a one-stop resource centre, working in partnership with the industry to raise the training standards, boost productivity and address emerging skill gaps. The CoE for Entrepreneurship & Business Development will be spearheaded by Woxsen’s incubation centre called the Trade Tower, which operates in close collaboration with the industry worldwide.

Besides conducting Research and Development in related fields, both Woxsen & its global partner universities will leverage Woxsen’s CoE to foster relations across countries, between governments, workers, chambers of commerce, academia, industry and other Industrial associations in establishing collaborations on various projects in focused areas. The initiatives will also provide a strong platform for meritorious students and scholars of both the institutions to ideate and facilitate innovative output in the respective fields.

Core Functions of Woxsen’s Centre of Excellence:

• Conduct High Quality Training & Skill Development in focused sectors

• Focus on Innovation and Emerging Technologies

• Develop strong association between academia and industry

• Conduct Research and Development in focused fields

• Create a network for capacity building and mentoring support

• Facilitate commercialization, innovations, patents, published papers, pilot sample development, project/study reports, application development

• Foster relations with the countries of the involved Global Partner Universities



