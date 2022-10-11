Who Is The No.1 Astrologer In India? - Read This To Know

India, October 10: Astrology is no new to India. People from the subcontinent are more fascinated by the art of foretelling the future. From time immemorial Indians have been practicing astrology by reading the movement of stars, sky glazing, and calculating time by the movement of the Sun and Moon.

Indian Astrology has been documented by various Rishis in Vedas and other scriptures. Saints like Varahamihira, Jaimini, Parasara, and Vyasa have written about Vedic astrology. This knowledge has been passed down from one generation to another systematically.

Even today, many best astrologers of India are hailed from those belonging to the ancient rishi astrologers of India clan. Modern Indian astrologers have given the touch of technology and power to Horoscope reading and made it easy to reach all.

Let us know about one of the finest and No.1 best astrologers in India here who is none other than SRI SWAMI RAMANANDA GURUJI

Introduction:

Manopravesh Swami Ramanandaji is the best astrologer in India, a Vedic astrology expert, also a master in Numerology, Palmistry, and Vastu Shastra. He has 35 years of experience in the field of astrology.

Swami Ramananda received the best astrologer title at the Cultural and Arts Theater, Government of India. He was also awarded the "Jyothisya Siromani" award from the National Unity Arts Festival, Government of Karnataka. Swami Ramanand Guruji received many awards from various educational institutions and cultural societies for his excellence in astrology. Swamiji is also a record holder as an "Accurate astrologer in India".

Additionally, Swamiji performs Yoga and meditation miracles at open public events. People get amazed and spellbound by his extraordinary abilities. Many people, especially Youth and teenagers, college-going boys and girls, have taken up meditation as a daily habit after watching live from Swamiji. Swamiji always blesses people with his guidance.

The world is in chaos, especially after Covid 19 Pandemic. In a conversation with Swami Ramanandji, on this issue, he addressed how astrological knowledge understands the ups and downs of life and how we can make the best use of it.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

How does astrology help in our life?

Astrology is about deciphering the star's code. In Vedic astrology, everything depends upon birth time. It's God's will and destiny that a person has to be born on this Earth at a given time. So it can tell about the future of the person with 90% accuracy. Based on birth time an astrologer will draw the birth chart or horoscope and record planets in their houses. This gives maximum information about the person's future life incidents. This is very much important for the parents of the child to know his or her past karma and how his or her future life gets affected. For example, one best astrologer in India read a child's horoscope and said that he will be better at sports than regular education. By knowing this, his parents can be decisive in the child's career planning.

What can a horoscope say about a person?

Horoscope is like a life guide for the unknown path. In Vedic astrology, the Horoscope chart can be divided into 12 houses or Bhavas. Each house represents one angle of life. 1st house for Self, 2nd house for assets, 3rd house for thoughts, 4th house for Family, 5th house for creativity, 6th house for health, 7th house for marriage life, 8th house for transformation, 9th house for technical education, 10th house for career, 11th house for communication, 12th house for past life. By looking at the planets situated in these houses an astrologer can predict all the stages of a person with accuracy.

How does an astrologer help in predicting the future?

An astrologer with the help of a horoscope chart can decipher the major life processes like longevity, Health, Education, Career, Relations, Marriage, Children, and Finance. But not any astrologer can read with accuracy. Sometimes horoscopes are confusing with many points which are easily missed. In that case, the person is misguided with wrong predictions.

Here comes the real necessity of the best astrologer for perfect astrology readings.

For example, Swami Ramananda specializes in Manopravesh, which is a unique way and he is the one and only person to do it in the world. This is why many people from countries like the United States, the UK, the Middle East, and also Asian countries come to visit the Swamiji ashram every day.

Swamiji has analyzed thousands of horoscopes and has given successful predictions and the right decisions in choosing life choices. He is equally available to celebrities and common people. No one turned sad after consulting Swamiji. Swamiji has the power to predict horoscopes and turn life events, yet he is so humble and attributes all to the greatness of the Almighty.

