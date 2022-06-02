What Is The Potential Of These Crypto Coins: Ethereum Classic (ETC), Elrond (EGLD) And Mushe (XMU)

In recent years, the cryptocurrency market has produced a lot of millionaires but it is important that you choose the right investment. Here are three coins with highly potential to generate revenue.



How to Profit With Crypto

The potential for huge gains in this space makes it attractive to investors who are interested in making profitable revenue.

While there’s no particular coin out there that will automatically make you rich, you can still make a lot of money for yourself with the right trading decisions. Yes, you need to learn how to identify those tokens with the potential to do well. Then, invest early to take advantage of future price pumps.

The only problem is identifying gems that can potentially make you a millionaire is not as easy as it sounds. Ethereum Classic (ETC), Elrond (EGLD) and Mushe (XMU) are high-potential tokens that any serious trader has to watch. Let’s take a look at what makes each of them special.

Three Cryptos For Your Wallet



Ethereum Classic (ETC)

While it bears strong similarities with its popular cousin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic is a completely different crypto project. This open-source, decentralised crypto project is a platform that facilitates smart contracts.

The circumstances surrounding the creation of Ethereum Classic were not particularly satisfactory, but this crypto project has stood the test of time and still has a lot of potential for the future.

Ethereum Classic is a project that was derived directly from the Ethereum network. It has the capacity to support smart contracts by providing the benefit of decentralised governance.

Therefore, all third-party transactions will be processed instantly without third-party approval. When Ethereum was newly developed, it became a favourite platform to host Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).

However, a particular ICO stood out, DAO. The DAO was a platform that allowed crypto users to vote on the best assets to invest in. Not long after, a group of hackers discovered a bug in the platform that allowed them to withdraw one-third of the ether accumulated on the platform.

Many investors proposed helping the platform tackle the effects of the attack. To do this, the entire network was split into two new protocols.

The new one was referred to as Ethereum and inherited most of the properties of the old one. It even runs on the Ether token. However, the old protocol was renamed Ethereum Classic. ETC is the native token of the Ethereum Classic network.

Elrond (EGLD)

Ethereum revolutionised the crypto space when it became one of the fastest networks to process transactions.

However, it quickly became congested and expensive to use. As a result, the market has witnessed the development of suitable alternatives such as Elrond.

Elrond is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that’s designed to offer its users access to fast transactions.

The platform runs on a native currency referred to as eGold or EGLD. This platform also has the capacity to support decentralised applications with smart contracts.

Elrond was developed and launched in 2018. It currently runs on a proof-of-stake mechanism.

Therefore, it relies on the contributions of members to generate a liquidity pool to process transactions. Due to the nature of its platform, Elrond can process transactions quickly and at a cheaper rate. In theory, this platform is powerful enough to process 15,000 transactions per second.

Mushe (XMU)

Mushe is a crypto token that has gained a lot of popularity due to the problems that it’s trying to solve.

You see, this crypto project has a mission to tackle the modern-day deficiencies of the crypto market. As a result, it has set up an ecosystem popularly known as MusheVerse.

The MusheVerse comprises Mushe Chat, Mushe Wallet, Mushe NFT marketplaces, and MetaVerse banking. The entire ecosystem is run on the Mushe token, XMU.

The Mushe ecosystem is currently run on the Ethereum network, but it has plans to migrate to the Stellars network soon.

By leveraging on the limitless nature of the Stellar network, the Mushe ecosystem offers crypto users borderless benefits. If you want to join the Mushe bandwagon, all you have to do is join the presale. You can click the link below to participate.

Join Mushe’s Presale:

Official Website: https://www.mushe.world/

Presale Registration: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-up



