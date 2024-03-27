What online casinos accept Prepaid Mastercard ?

The vast majority of online casinos accept prepaid mastercards. This includes both domestic gambling sites (i.e. PlayNow, EspaceJeux, or any operator licensed in Ontario), and international gambling sites.

Canadian brands accepting them:

Casumo - accepts vanilla Mastercard

888 Casino - compatible with prepaid Mastercard brands

PlayOJO - allows Mastercard gift card deposits

If you’re planning to use the card with an iGaming operator overseas, be sure the card qualifies for international use. You’ll find this information on the back of the card. If you see the words “Valid only in Canada”, you cannot use the card at international casinos.

To be certain your online casino accepts Vanilla, look in the cashier for deposit options that read “Prepaid”, “Gift Card”, “Vanilla Visa”, or “Vanilla MasterCard”. If you’re not sure, contact customer support to verify.

Are Vanilla Gift Cards safe?

Yes. Gift cards use the same security measures as debit and credit cards. If the card details are stolen, the user’s personal and financial information is still safe, since they are not linked to the card in any way. Plus, being prepaid, the amount of money that can be stolen is limited to the funds pre-loaded on the card.

If you’re concerned about your gift card information being stolen and used by someone else, only purchase cards in the exact amount you want to deposit. This way, once you’ve used the card, there’s nothing left on it to steal. You can just throw it away.

Can I reload funds on a Vanilla Gift Card?

No. Vanilla’s gift cards are not reloadable. Vanilla does issue a product line that offers reload options, such as MyVanilla and Vanilla Prepaid Debit, but Vanilla Gift Cards are not among them.

What denominations are available, and how much do they cost?

The available denominations will depend largely on the retailer you’re purchasing from. The cost of the card will be printed on the packaging, and is determined by the value of the card. The price will range from $3.95 for a $25 card, up to $7.50 for a $250 card. Buying eGift cards online is a bit cheaper, scaling from $2.95 for $10-$75 cards, up to $5.95 for a $500 card. See the complete Vanilla Price Chart below for more information.

Do I have to activate the card?

Sometimes yes, sometimes no. It depends on the method of purchase. If you buy the card in a retail location, it should be activated upon purchase. If not, follow the instructions on the card to activate it. When activation is necessary, you may be asked to choose a PIN. For security, choose something you’ll remember, but that is not easy for others to guess.

Can I see how much is left on my card?

Yes. Visit the website or call the number listed on the back of the card anytime. For Vanilla Visa holders, use this link to check your balance.

Can my card expire?

Gift cards do have an expiration date; a common requisite for using them online. However, the funds will never expire. If your card’s expiration date passes before you deplete its funds, you can request a new card with the remaining balance, or receive a cheque in the mail. See the back of the card for information on how to contact the issuer for a replacement card or reimbursement.