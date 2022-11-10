Total Balance Reviews (Nutramina) Ingredients, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

Total Balance is an all-natural supplement designed to balance hormone levels in women, specifically those over 40.

According to the manufacturer, adding Total Balance to your daily regimen can end years of hormonal imbalance and suffering in just a few weeks.

Suppose you’re a woman suffering from low libido, weight gain, depression, headaches, irregular periods, or any of the other symptoms of hormonal issues. In that case, Total Balance may be the right natural solution to get your health and life back on track.

What Exactly is Total Balance?

As briefly mentioned, Total Balance is a natural supplement designed to help balance a woman’s hormone levels.

According to the manufacturer, research indicates that 81% of women suffer from a hormonal imbalance after the age of 40 in some way. If the problem isn’t addressed, a woman’s quality of life can be significantly reduced, leading to an unhappy, unfulfilling life.

Hormonal issues can lead to dozens of health issues, such as:

Stress or depression

Irregular or painful periods

Unexplained weight gain

Digestive issues

Vaginal dryness & low libido

Sleep issues

Thinning or loss of hair or growth of excess facial hair

Total Balance is a natural supplement comprised of various herbs that act as hormone balancers and adaptogens to keep your hormone levels in check. Within weeks, these symptoms of hormone issues can be eliminated, and you can enjoy a happier, healthier body & mind.

To reap the benefits of Total Balance, take two capsules once daily with a glass of water at breakfast. The powerful adaptogens and other potent herbal extracts will quickly work to restore balance to your hormone levels, and you’ll begin to feel and look better in just a few short weeks.

How Total Balance Works

To restore your health, Total Balance addresses the three main hormonal imbalances that negatively impact a woman’s health.

Hormonal Imbalance #1 – Thyroid Imbalance

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland inside the front part of your neck. It plays a significant role in your body by regulating your appetite, controlling your temperature, reducing menopause symptoms, and handling metabolic function.

When your thyroid isn’t producing enough hormones, it slows down metabolism, storing fat inside the body instead of burning it for energy. Even worse, an underactive thyroid also causes fatigue, thinning hair, dry skin, and muscle weakness.

Total Balance contains several herbal extracts known to support healthier thyroid function. Over time, your metabolic process will improve, stopping unexpected weight gain, fatigue, and other issues associated with poor thyroid function.

Hormonal Imbalance #2 – Estrogen Imbalance

You probably know estrogen as the female sex hormone. Estrogen does indeed play an essential role in libido and reproductive health. However, it does much more than that.

Estrogen contributes to cognitive health, bone health, and even heart health.

However, when a woman reaches her 40s, estrogen (estradiol) isn’t produced as much as it previously was. Levels begin to drop, causing severe negative changes to your health.

Libido drops, reproductive health is impaired, cognition falters, and there’s an increased risk for diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Restoring healthy estrogen levels can improve a woman’s mood, libido, sexual health, weight, and much more.

Hormonal Imbalance #3 – Leptin Imbalance

The third hormonal imbalance is most overlooked. That hormonal imbalance is related to leptin.

Leptin is a hormone that signals to your brain that you are full and less interested in food. It also plays a role in how your body converts fat into energy.

When leptin levels are out of balance, the message to stop eating does not reach your brain. This makes you think your body is starving even though it has more than enough energy stored. As a result, your energy levels decrease, and your metabolism slows, leading to uncontrollable food cravings and weight gain.

By balancing your leptin levels, you’ll no longer have uncontrollable food cravings, your metabolism will increase to normal, healthy levels, and your energy levels will increase. Brain fog might even disappear as well. Although overlooked, leptin levels are essential to a woman’s health, which is why Total Balance includes ingredients proven to support healthy leptin levels.

Ingredients in Total Balance

Total Balance was formulated by doctors, nutritionists, and other experts . Their goal was to create the most effective yet safest supplement to balance your hormones.

Their hard work let them include these potent herbal extracts:

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an evergreen plant used to relieve stress and anxiety for centuries in India. New research suggests that ashwagandha use may improve thyroid hormone levels, specifically T3 and T4, which are vital in controlling metabolism, mood, and cortisol production. Ashwagandha also appears to help cardiovascular health and relieve inflammation.

Ginger Root

Ginger root has been used for digestive relief, immune system support, and fighting inflammation for centuries. However, recent research suggests it may contain plant compounds that help to improve thyroid function. This can lead to a reduction in body weight, waist-to-hip ratio, and improved body composition.

Ginger purportedly supports cognition, heart health, sleep quality, and much more.

Maca Root

Maca root is native to the high-elevation regions of the Andes mountains. It has been used for energy and endurance, digestion, and overall wellness by those living there for centuries.

Maca also contains a large concentration of plant sterols, which help to balance varying estrogen levels in females. Studies have found maca has favorable effects on menopause symptoms, like hot flashes and interrupted sleep.

Furthermore, maca has been shown to improve libido in females, a common issue with imbalanced hormones.

Dong Quai

Dong Quai is a plant in the same family as carrots and celery. It is primarily used as a “blood purifier” that can reduce pain, regulate the immune system, and relax your bowels.

However, new research has found it is just as effective at promoting healthy estrogen levels and reducing the severity of menopause symptoms. These benefits stem from its high concentration of folic acid, ferulic acid, and other similar polyphenol compounds.

Mucuna Pruriens

Commonly referred to as magic velvet bean, mucuna has been used in traditional medicine for centuries in Southern China and Eastern India.

Mucuna contains a rare amino acid known as l-dopa. Studies have found L-dopa can have a positive impact on leptin levels. It also helps to boost dopamine and serotonin production in humans, improving mood and relieving stress. This also supports brain function as well.

As a result, you’ll experience fewer food cravings and be able to manage your appetite more efficiently, thus reducing the risk of weight gain.

Potential Side Effects of Total Balance – Is it Safe?

Not only was Total Balance designed to be an effective supplement, but it was also meant to be safe. This is why there have not been any reports of serious adverse effects from taking Total Balance.

Of course, any supplement has the potential to cause minor side effects such as headaches, nausea, or stomach issues. However, the risk of experiencing these side effects while using this product is low. If you do experience any unwanted effects, then it is highly recommended you discontinue use and speak to your doctor.

Total Balance may not be suitable for everyone. It is not intended for use in any woman who might be pregnant or nursing, as the hormone changes could potentially cause serious adverse effects.

Likewise, it is only intended for women who are over the age of 18. Therefore, children should not use this product.

Finally, suppose you are on prescription medication or have a severe medical condition. In that case, you should consult a doctor before trying the product to be sure it will not interfere with your health.

Overall, Total Balance is a safe supplement that should not interfere with your health. However, if you still feel like It may not suit you, we recommend you speak to your doctor before trying the product.

Total Balance Pricing & Guarantee

The best place to order Total Balance is directly through the official website. There you will find three different purchasing options, depending on your budget and individual needs.

The three packages currently available are:

Two-bottle supply: $98 Total - $49 per bottle

Four-bottle supply: $156 Total - $39 per bottle

Six-bottle supply: $174 Total - $34 per bottle

Every bottle is suitable for a one-month supply, and all orders come with free US shipping. In addition, every order is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee from the manufacturer.

Suppose you are dissatisfied with your experience or think Total Balance is unsuitable. In that case, you can contact the manufacturer within 60 days to receive a full refund – no questions asked, via:

Email: debbie@appliedsciencenutrition.com

Total Balance Final Recap

Total Balance is one of the only natural products on the market that address all three significant hormonal imbalances. It’s why thousands of women every single day trust it.

If you’re suffering from low libido, sluggishness, unexpected weight gain, depression, or other similar symptoms, then there’s a good chance your hormones are to blame.

Get your hormones back in order and restore your vitality by visiting the official website of Total Balance and ordering your bottles of the #1 supplement for balancing hormones today!

RELATED HORMONE BALANCE SUPPLEMENT:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.