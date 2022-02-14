Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Top Musician Temple Naylor Urges Fans To Embrace Failures With Positivity

For top independent musician Temple Naylor, failures are what shaped his road to achievement. Temple is a living example of facing your fears and embracing failures with positivity and making them work for you.

Temple Naylor, Musician

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 4:48 pm

Failures in life, business, or relationships are without a doubt, depressing and disheartening. They can break you from the inside, causing unbearable pain and making you incapable of moving forward. As agonizing as it is, failure is still a necessary part of your life. It helps you realize what works and what doesn't work. It is perhaps the best learning method that has ever existed on the face of the earth.

For top independent musician Temple Naylor, failures are what shaped his road to achievement. He entered the music arena as a naive yet talented individual with just hopes and dreams to make it big. It took him four years to learn the right tactics and countless failures to determine his true powers. Failures taught him new experiences, epiphanies of life, and the kind of talent required to gain recognition. As a talented artist with experience, Temple urges upcoming talents and fans to never fear failures. 

Temple is a living example of facing your fears and embracing failures with positivity and making them work for you. When he began his journey as a musician, he faced innumerable challenges. But they failed to deter him as he knew it was just the process. 

The journey to success is full of failures, and they are part of the process that is meant to shape you, tame you, and change you for the better. Temple firmly believes in the quote, “Failure teaches you things that nothing else can teach you.”

 It is the absolute truth that he learned right from the start, and it has kept him prospering as a musician. It helped him protect his mental health during times of defeat. Talking about failures, Temple says, “ I have conditioned myself to take pride in my failures. The bigger it is, the more I smile. Because at the end of the day, it is teaching something. So from the way I see it, the bigger the failure, the bigger the lesson.”

Temple cites his gratitude for each test he came across because it helped him emerge stronger. When people close to him rejected his music and failed him, he didn't believe them. His passion and positive attitude have kept him working hard till the day he attained the success his heart had yearned for since childhood. Temple is a born artist and a talented musician who knows how to navigate challenging experiences and turn adversity to his own advantage. 

Today, he continues to make great music that is changing lives across the world. 

