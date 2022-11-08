Top 10 Web Development Companies In California 2023

Even though mobile apps play an important role for users, web development is the one that businesses should not overlook. Mobile apps keep the existing user connected to your business whereas websites attract more visitors and build the brand presence. A website is one of the best channels for a user to access information regarding the product or services over the internet.

Having a website enables an opportunity for a business to connect with the international market and user base. So, to spread your business globally, your website should also hold responsiveness ingredients along with a robust development factor. So, are you looking for a top web development company in California to develop exceptional web solutions for business? If yes, your search ends here.

The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 web development companies in California that help global businesses to get started on their digital journey with web app development in the year 2023. They have considered various things, such as experience, expertise, location, team strength, and client base of the app development company before finalizing the list of web development companies.

The List of Top 10 Well-known Web Development Companies in California 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

A trusted web development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem is a global company with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada. To help you strengthen and grow your online business, the company provides precise, professional, and affordable website development services. They accurately examine clients' needs and create websites with good strategy and planning. The firm has worked with around 2,700+ clients globally since its beginning and has delivered 4,500+ applications and 2,300+ website projects for specialized requirements offering innovative solutions enriched with tech innovations like Metaverse development, Salesforce development, IoT integration and many more.

2. Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and engineering to drive digital innovation. For 28+ years, our clients have trusted autonomous teams to build solutions that look past the obvious. They modernize your operations, platforms, development, and delivery practices to improve customer experience and deliver business value faster.

3. Epsilon

Epsilon is a global advertising and marketing technology company positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe. They connect advertisers with consumers to drive performance while respecting and protecting consumer privacy and client data. Epsilon accelerates clients’ ability to harness the power of their first-party data in order to enhance, activate and measure campaigns with confidence.

4. GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is a trusted software and web development company that has been delivering complex solutions worldwide since 2000. It provides all-around services from consulting and prototyping to software maintenance and enhancement. backed by a strong track record of Innovation, Credible Investment in Digital Solutions, and assertion of Commitment to the client's Success.

5. Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a world-class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. They provide a continuum of services from workforce mobilization and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to their clients. Apex transforms its customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries they serve.

6. Globant

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. Globant is the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. They have more than 25,924 employees and are present in 21 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

7. BairesDev

They are the leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company. They architect and engineer scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet the business challenges of their clients. Their ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the digital transformation journey. With 3,000+ seasoned engineers in 36 countries, they provide time zone-aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands.

8. iTechArt

Since 2002, iTechArt has equipped startups with teams of dedicated engineers, helping them scale from MVP to unicorn status. With extensive experience in web, mobile, cloud, DevOps, and emerging technologies, their 3,500 developers deliver high-ROI, high-performing products that users love. A company provides an award-winning mobile app and web development services.

9. Critical Mass

Critical Mass was founded when a design visionary and a successful entrepreneur came together with a focus on digital experiences in a rapidly evolving space. Over the next 25 years, they helped global brands reimagine digital and transform their businesses through strategic consulting, innovative creative ideas, and cutting-edge technology thinking.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems, one of the leading business analytics service providers, provides dependable solutions by leveraging its extensive experience and expertise. The company delivers efficient solutions using various new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Metaverse, DevOps, and many more.

Source: Top Software Companies