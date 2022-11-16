Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In UK 2023

Smartphone Apps have changed the definition of everyday activity in human life. It has been an essential part of our lives and why not? We do almost everything with the help of an app. The world is connected with mobile apps. In this real techie era, businesses need support from mobile app development companies that can help them craft some excellent mobile applications to enhance their business offering. Leading tailor-made mobile app development company serves the finest app development across the globe.

A top mobile app development company that follows a strategic and tactical approach is essential for the success of mobile apps and businesses. Top app development companies in the UK guide businesses through the process by running product workshops, stakeholder orientation sessions, and onboarding sessions that tease out the detail app developers need to take into design & development and build the right product strategies.

Expect the defining of the app development project requirements; there are various other things that affect the mobile app design and development process. Thus, you need support from the App development company that can help you with the app development. To help you find the right mobile app development company as your app development partner, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has compiled the top 10 mobile app development companies in United Kingdom(UK) that can help businesses in the year 2023. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The List of Top 10Popular Mobile App Development Companies in UK 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem started as a mobile app development company in 2011 and has now grown to provide top services like AI, IoT, Salesforce, and blockchain. They have 1000+ top mobile app developers who are highly skilled and updated with the latest technology trend. Their team works with global firms to transform recognized ideas into stunning & inventive mobile Apps. They have rich experience and creativity in producing stunning mobile apps for different clients over the world.

2. iTechArt

Since 2002, iTechArt has provided businesses with dedicated engineering teams, assisting them in scaling from MVP to unicorn status. They have worked with over 350 clients and contributed to over $13 billion in acquisitions and 21 IPOs.Their 3,500 developers build high-ROI, high-performance solutions that consumers enjoy, with deep experience in web, mobile, cloud, DevOps, and new technologies.

3. DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm with over 20 years of expertise, teams of highly qualified engineers all around the world, significant industrial sector knowledge, and continual technological research. They help customers build unique software that improves their operations and opens new markets. They work with customers at any scale and on any platform, and they adapt with them as they grow.

4. ELEKS

ELEKS is the trusted developer of many of the world's biggest corporations and technology firms. ELEKS, with over 2,000 specialists spanning Europe, the United States, and Canada, assists businesses in increasing their value through custom software development, product design, QA, and consultation services. They have offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, London, Toronto, Berlin, Lviv, and Tallinn, Estonia.

5. Wunderman Thompson

In an ever-changing, complex and uncertain world of rising consumer expectations and disruptive technology, brands need to move at the speed of culture when rising to the growth challenge. Wunderman Thompson is a growth partner – part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, their experts deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience. They offer various end-to-end solutions that deliver revolutionary work for communications, commerce, consultancy, CRM, CX, data, production, technology and many more.

6. Itransition

Itransition is a renowned worldwide software development firm with over 20 years of expertise. They provide a comprehensive range of software consulting and development services to clients in over 40 countries, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations. They manage software projects of any size and complexity because of our sophisticated techniques and cost-effective delivery methodology.

7. Kellton

Kellton is a globally certified app development company that provides cutting-edge digital transformation solutions and services in strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. They work at the interface of business and technology to offer sustainable business value to their clients, using their service vision. They have a worldwide team of 1800+ individuals who collaborate with clients—startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies.

8. Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside its clients to build a world that works better for everyone. Their 1,700 curious minds make creative connections between people, data and technology to create connected outcomes across the full lifecycle of the product and platform ecosystems. Kin +Carta is a technology business with trust and human connection at its heart. As a Certified B Corp, their triple bottom line focus on people, the planet and profit are at the core of everything they do.

9. Dept

Dept is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for various brands. Their team of 3,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. They are committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 have been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a leading Data Science Company that uses analytical methodologies to assist organizations to boost their productivity and performance. The firm provides app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, and automation, among other services.

Source:App Development Companies