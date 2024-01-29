AI Tools List and Categories
Toolify catalogs AI tools across major categories like:
Text & Writing - Essay writers, content generators, Grammar checkers etc.
Image - Image generators, editors, Image upscalers etc.
Video - Video generation, editing and analytics tools
Voice - Text to speech, voice cloning etc.
Code & IT - Coding assistants, analytics and management tools
Life Assistant - Personal and home assistants, wellness tools etc.
Business - Marketing, ecommerce, recruiting and other business AI tools
Chatbot - Customer service, sales and other conversational AIs
Design & Art - Graphic, product, interior and other design tools
3D - 3D modeling, animation and visualization tools
And 200+ other categories like education, productivity, finance etc.!
New and Featured AI Tools
Toolify showcases new AI tools launched every day. The home page highlights latest additions and featured tools curated by usage stats and trends.
For instance, some current featured tools are:
Sanctum AI - Private AI assistant with security
Faceless - Convert text to video for TikTok
ChatYourExcel - Transform documents via chat
OctoEverywhere - Manage 3D printers remotely
The new and featured sections make it easy to identify the most promising and popular new AI tools.
Most Popular AI Tools
In addition to new tools, Toolify also highlights the most popular tools consumers use every month. The directory shows AI tools with:
These segments showcase established AI tools liked by the community. For instance, current popular tools include:
Team-GPT - Share ChatGPT conversations
EasyDiffusion - AI image generation
VMate - Chat with AI roleplay characters
Photo to Anime - Turn photos into anime art
WiseWriter - Article rewriting and optimization
Reviewing popular tools provides ideas on must-have AI capabilities.
Benefits of Using AI Tools
Some key benefits of using AI tools are:
Enhanced productivity - Automate tasks and get more done faster
Revenue growth - Use AI for marketing, sales and other business needs
Cost savings - Reduce resource requirements with AI assistance
Innovation - Discover new opportunities and applications with AI
Creativity - Use AI for art, design, writing and other creative pursuits
How To Find The Right AI Tools
With thousands of options, finding the right AI tool for your needs can be challenging. Here are some tips:
** Clarify needs** - Define the problem to solve or capabilities required
Browse categories - Explore AI tools categories that match needs
Leverage filters - Refine tools by usage, region, integrations etc.
Compare features - Evaluate and compare shortlisted tools features
Check reviews - Read real user reviews about their experience
Sign-up for demos - Test tools hands-on before making a decision
Spending some time researching helps avoid picking the wrong AI tool.
Conclusion
In summary, Toolify provides the most comprehensive directory of AI tools spanning all categories and use cases. It makes discovering the best AI tools for your needs easy. With daily updates, featured tools, usage stats and filters it is the go-to resource for evaluating and selecting AI tools tailored to your requirements. Check out Toolify today to unlock the power of AI for your business or pursuits!
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.